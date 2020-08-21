LZ Granderson: Kobe Bryant learned from his homophobia, which brings us to Thom Brennaman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES — When Kobe Bryant died, many of us who work in and around the NBA were asked to share our favorite Kobe story. My recollection was a deeply personal one. It was watching his transformation from the man who was fined $100,000 for directing an anti-gay slur at referee Bennie Adams in 2011 to an LGBTQ equality advocate.

To understand how Bryant's self-examination and ultimate change meant to me, know that there were only two players I insisted my son watch live: Allen Iverson and Kobe. The fact that both men were attached to ugly, homophobic moments offers a glimpse into how difficult it can be for some LGBTQ people to work in a field in which caricatured masculinity is considered currency. Like many gay men, I love sports and refuse to be chased out by simple-minded men, especially by those dudes who can't get women to like them but are convinced every gay man wants them.

Anyway, the point is Kobe changed because he did more than pay a fine and issue a clumsy, weak apology. He did the work. He spoke with me, he spoke with LGBTQ organizations and then, when he was comfortable, he spoke out against homophobia — not because the NBA or sponsors made him but because, to quote the late John Lewis, "When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something."