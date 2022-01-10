Love still having mixed success

The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season with a 13-4 record after a 37-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. Here are my thoughts on the game:

What I liked

Aaron Rodgers played the first half and went 14 of 18 for 138 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, good for a 135.6 passer rating. Would I have been angry if Packers coach Matt LaFleur had decided it was too risky to play Rodgers when the Packers already had the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs locked up? No, but I like the idea of getting Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams (six catches, 55 yards) some action and avoid rust building up until Green Bay’s first playoff game in two weeks.

I’d be completely stunned if Rodgers, who finished the regular season with 4,115 passing yards with 37 touchdown passes and four interceptions, doesn’t win his fourth MVP. Check out these numbers over his final seven games: 20 touchdowns, no interceptions and a rating of 124.4.

• Left tackle David Bakhtiari, coming off a knee injury that ended his 2020 season prematurely, made his season debut and that’s a plus heading into the postseason. It would have been a lot to ask for Bakhtiari’s first snaps of the season to come in a playoff game.

What I didn’t like

Green Bay’s defense gave up 404 total yards and four touchdowns to this Detroit offense.

Yes, the Lions pulled out all the stops and scored on two trick plays. And, yes, the Packers were nowhere near full strength while resting some of their key players and still missing guys like cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

But … it’s really hard for me to trust this unit as the Packers enter the postseason. As I wrote earlier in this season, it seems like this team’s most likely path to a Super Bowl title is by winning shootouts and I’m not sure if that’s sustainable over three games.

• I was impressed by Jordan Love in the second half until an interception that ended Green Bay’s second-to-last drive and the one that killed its final opportunity to rally. The second-year pro was working mostly with other backups and LaFleur called a lot of running plays, but Love led the Packers on two scoring drives and had a nice touch pass dropped by tight end Tyler Davis late in the third quarter.

Love had a chance to lead a comeback in the final 2 minutes but he had a pass tipped at the line go through teammate Amari Rodgers’ hands and somehow deflect into the hands of Detroit’s C.J. Moore for a pick. Then he missed on a deep ball to Equanimeous St. Brown and, two plays later, threw his second pick to essentially end the game.

I was going to write that Love had taken a step forward until those two final possessions. He finished going 10 of 17 for 134 yards with a score and a rating of 64.0.

What it means

This loss really means nothing in the grand scheme of things. The Packers had a No. 1 seed locked up and it can’t be easy to be 100% focused for a meaningless game.

But it would have been a win-win situation if Rodgers stayed fresh by playing the first half and Love came through with a promising effort over the final two quarters to get Green Bay its 14th win of the season.

Alas, that didn’t happen and now the waiting game begins until the team returns to action in two weeks.

