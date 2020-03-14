KENOSHA: Running and beyond: Making the trails safe for women

I have been running on trails since the 1970s, when I was 12 years old growing up in Dyer, Ind.

My running trails were called horseback riding trails back then, as that's what they were used for. Since then, I have loved running on the trails and have honestly taken many things for granted.

Living a pretty self-centered life in regards to running, and especially running on the single-track trails in Petrifying Springs, I never gave much thought to who else would be running on the trails. All that started to change as we started hosting trail running events in 2014 and I started meeting all types of trail runners and runners who wanted to run on the trails but never did.

What I began to realize over the years was that most of the runners who had never run on the trails were women, which led to more questions and curiosity.

Over the years, I have heard about different incidents that women have encountered on the paved bike trails and running on the sidewalk, everything from inappropriate comments to physical attacks. This is not a common occurrence, but it happens, and honestly as a man it is not even something that enters my mind, regardless of where I decide to run.