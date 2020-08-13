Kabelowsky: Time to call off prep football in Wisconsin FRI

It’s time to pull the plug on high school football in Wisconsin for this fall. Volleyball and boys soccer, too. Maybe all the fall sports.
Let’s be clear, right at the top: This stinks, a lot.
Since the WIAA boys and girls basketball tournaments were abruptly halted last March — followed by the entire spring sports season — this runaway COVID-19 pandemic has placed a terrible burden on the backs of student-athletes, schools and communities.
And it’s been frustrating for those, like myself, who make their living immersed in high school athletics, driven by a deep belief in the educational value of school sports beyond wins, losses and college offers.
But COVID-19 has proven too persistent, too widespread, too dangerous — and, as many of us have not yet considered, too unknown — to consider any option except waiting it out. If you honestly look outside your own inner circle to consider society as a whole, it’s impossible to find a path for the fall that’s sure to safely avoid the COVID-19 tar pit.
The cold, hard truth: A burden on our backs is better than a ventilator in the lungs of people we know or love.
We’re likely to learn more about the direction Wisconsin is headed on Friday, when the WIAA holds a virtual Board of Control meeting to weigh its options. The board already has ordered a delay in the start of fall workouts (to next Monday for girls golf, tennis, swimming and cross country; and to Sept. 7 for football, volleyball and boys soccer).
So far, the WIAA also has left an opening for individual conferences, districts and schools to make their own decisions about fall practice and competition, even opening the possibility of holding fall sports next spring.
In our area, some forward-thinking school administrators already have made the difficult but necessary call to halt fall sports. For schools in Dane County, those decisions were mandated by Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines, which make it illegal to hold practices involving more than 10 people (indoors) or 25 people (outdoors) and ban competitions altogether for medium- and high-risk sports.
In the State Journal’s 45-school core coverage area, conferences that include 30 of those schools have called off fall conference competition. They are in the Big Eight, Badger and Rock Valley. However, schools in those conferences are free to set up non-conference schedules on their own, and some (almost exclusively outside of Dane County) have already started putting schedules together.
Others have pulled the plug on fall sports, hoping for a “fall-into-spring” option that would have schools playing football, volleyball, etc., from March until June while pushing the traditional spring season into the summer of 2021.
And others — including schools in the Capitol and Trailways conferences — are waiting to decide until they receive guidance from Friday’s WIAA meeting.
More scientific information on this novel coronavirus comes out every day, and much of it is not encouraging. The most recent public health data in Wisconsin shows that more than 8,100 people age 19 and younger have been diagnosed with the virus, making up about 13% of the state’s confirmed cases.
ESPN.com reported Monday that a rare and potentially fatal heart condition, myocarditis, has been found in at least five Big Ten Conference student-athletes, along with several other college athletes — many just two or three years removed from high school.
Those facts are tough to take in, however, when you see the mental toll the absence of sports has taken on young men and women — especially if they’re your own children or students.
A University of Wisconsin study released in late June showed that depression among high school student-athletes reached 33% last spring, ostensibly due to the loss of the spring sports season and the necessity of virtual classes. That’s an increase of 350%.
But as much as student-athletes, coaches, parents and fans promise they’ll hold firm to social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, it’s an unrealistic goal. One look at how Major League Baseball has bungled its COVID-19 approach shows that human nature says so.
A couple of weeks before the UW depression study was released, Wisconsin bars were allowed to reopen, and that same night, a now-infamous photo showed a line of at least 50 young adults waiting to enter the Kollege Klub with nary a mask in sight. Of course, several days later, a statewide spike in COVID-19 cases led state public health officials to tighten restrictions on bars.
On Monday, the state Department of Health Services ranked COVID-19 activity level as “high” in 66 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Yet large numbers of people in Dane County, Wisconsin and elsewhere refuse to wear masks, or at least scoff while reluctantly doing so.
Let’s face it: Over the last six months, many of us have gone from knowing maybe one or two people who have caught COVID-19 to knowing one or two people who have died from it.
As long as “it won’t hurt me” is part of the behavior pattern — especially when fall arrives, and with it, flu season — things won’t get better.
Veteran football writer Peter King summed up the problem in a Twitter post, with three sentences of brutal honesty:
“The truth is, we do not have the will as a country to make the relatively tiny sacrifices (masks, no huge gatherings) to make this pandemic go away. That is why we just passed 5 million cases. That is why we can’t resume normal lives.”
And Wisconsin’s student-athletes are among the millions who, in one way or another, are paying the price.
Art Kabelowsky is the assistant sports editor at the Wisconson State Journal in Madison.
