Johnson: Brewers' late-season failure mostly starts and ends with Yelich

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2021 season concluded in a most fitting way Tuesday night in the decisive Game 4 of their NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves.
There was Braves star Freddie Freeman blasting a dramatic two-out solo homer off Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader in the bottom of the eighth inning to give his team a 5-4 lead.
And then, with two outs in the top of the ninth and the tying run on first base in a game his team had to win, there was Brewers star — er, former star — Christian Yelich doing what he had done all summer and taking a called third strike right down the middle.
Game over, series over, season over.
There has been a lot of post-mortem, as you’d expect, following the Brewers’ rapid and disappointing exit from the playoffs in what many had expected to be a World Series run. Manager Craig Counsell’s moves have been dissected and turned over, as any manager’s inevitably are, while everyone tries to figure out what went wrong.
Well, don’t think too much, because the answer’s easy: This Brewers team was never a true World Series contender, not with that offense. Specifically, not with the total disappearance of Yelich.
He’s not just part of the reason the Brewers ran out of steam in late September and October. He was the main reason. If that seems harsh, well, sometimes the truth hurts.
The Brewers’ chances were always going to come down to whether their high-priced superstar — er, former superstar — outfielder could finally once again be the middle-of-the-order run-producing bat the team needed him and expected him to be. He just never came through.
Yes, the 95 wins and National League Central Division title were nice. The Brewers had a fantastic regular season, and no fan should feel at all disappointed in the 2021 campaign.
But World Series expectations? No way. The reality is the team over-achieved by a lot.
The Brewers could rack up all the wins in the world against the likes of the Cubs, Pirates, Rockies, Nationals, Marlins, etc., even win games against better teams like the Reds and Cardinals, but to beat the pitching staff of a bona fide playoff team like the Braves, they could only rely on spare parts to come through for so long.
In a positive way, Rowdy Tellez hitting two homers for the Brewers in the NLDS was indicative of the wide-ranging contributions the team got from so many players this season, including guys who weren’t even on the opening-day roster.
But Rowdy Tellez hitting the ONLY two homers for the Brewers in the NLDS was also indicative of how problematic relying on those types of players all season had become.
There’s a reason the likes of Tellez, Willy Adames, Luis Urias, Avisail Garcia, Jace Peterson and Kolten Wong aren’t perennial All-Stars. All made valuable contributions to the Brewers this season, but they are what they are. They can only be expected to do so much.
In the end, that was never going to be enough on its own.
The Brewers needed Yelich, and what they got was a shell of a player who slashed a brutal .248/.362/.373 during the regular season, hit a total of three homers from July 18 through the end of the year and capped it all off with a putrid NLDS in which he went 3-for-15 with no extra-base hits, no RBI and eight strikeouts.
The season ended in the same place Yelich has puzzlingly been stuck at since the start of 2020, with him as a liability at the plate. The guy the Braves rely on came through. The guy the Brewers rely on failed miserably.
Sometimes it’s really that simple.
It would be one thing if Yelich just had a bad postseason series after a productive regular season. That happens to great players all the time. But he’s been bad for two seasons now, and even if you throw out the COVID-shortened 2020 season, there’s no excuse for 2021.
Before you label me a hater, I certainly admire Yelich for facing the music after the game and saying he needs to be better. I have no doubt he’s trying to figure things out and feels worse than anyone about what’s happened the last two seasons. Baseball is extremely difficult. I think all Brewers fans feel bad for him, especially considering he seems by all accounts to be a genuinely great guy.
But the numbers don’t lie. There’s no way to dance around his non-production, not when he’s going to be such a deadweight on the team’s payroll for years to come now.
Since he’s not going anywhere, the Brewers’ organization has to figure out just exactly why, in two years, Yelich has gone from an MVP into essentially a replacement-level player with no power.
Hoping is not enough. It’s fine to give him a pass for 2020, but not now. If they’re trying to win a World Series, they simply cannot go into 2022 assuming Yelich will figure it out and return to previous career levels. They can’t even assume he’ll be the player he was with the Marlins, much less the slugging MVP candidate he became in his first two campaigns in Milwaukee.
The Brewers need to decide if Yelich’s decline is due to injuries, mental issues, a swing flaw, or if it’s something else. They have to turn over all rocks to try to explain why such a once-great player could lose it so suddenly.
Yelich’s problems aside, however, the Brewers overall are in great shape as an organization, and Brewers fans should feel lucky.
For starters, anyone ripping Counsell for the NLDS failure is crazy. He’s a fantastic manager who dragged that anemic offense to 95 wins. Not all managerial decisions work out, and when your offense can’t score any runs at all, anything you choose is doomed to fail.
The Brewers also have a brilliant general manager in David Stearns who made the astute moves for Adames and Tellez this season that gave some much-needed juice to a bad offense and a great owner in Mark Attanasio who cares deeply about winning ball games.
The Brewers have made the playoffs four years in a row and routinely put out a winning product when so many other small-market teams — and, this summer, the big-market Cubs — bank their revenue-sharing dollars, refuse to invest in players and slap their poor fans in the face by trotting out minor-league rosters.
The Brewers try to compete every year, and they’re set to do so for the near future with their star pitching trio of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, along with up-and-comer Aaron Ashby, giving them arguably the National League’s best staff.
For a small-market team, that’s impressive. But if they want to be a true World Series contender, they have to fix the offense.
And the Brewers won’t exorcise those demons until they get a bone fide run-producing bat or two. That’s easier said than done, but the task is made all the tougher when the guy you paid to be that player, and used to be that player, is not that player anymore.
We’ll see what the Brewers do to address that this winter. For them, there’s not a bigger priority.
Mike Johnson is the sports editor of The Kenosha News in Kenosha.