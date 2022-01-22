Jim Polzin

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to 15-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten Conference with an 86-74 loss to Michigan State on Friday night at the Kohl Center. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

UW showed some fight in the second half after being down 16 points at the break.

Senior guard Brad Davison in particular made some shots to help give UW hope, including eight points in a span of three possessions. He finished with 22 points after going 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Back-to-back baskets by Steven Crowl, including a 3-pointer, and a conversion from Johnny Davis got the Badgers within 58-52. At that point, UW had 26 points in 16 possessions in the second half after a dismal offensive showing in the opening 20 minutes.

But that’s as close as UW would get and, other than that surge over the opening 10 minutes after halftime, there wasn’t much to like about this performance.

What I didn’t like

The Spartans were physical in the first half and the Badgers didn’t respond. The officials were letting both teams play, which is fine. But UW needed to match the Spartans’ intensity and aggression and it waited 20 minutes to do it.

By that time, it was too late.

Bottom line: The Badgers got punched in the mouth and didn’t punch back soon enough.

• UW really missed junior forward Tyler Wahl, who injured his right ankle in a win at Northwestern on Tuesday and sat out against the Spartans.

UW didn’t get nearly enough from Wahl’s replacements at the “4” spot. Sophomore Ben Carlson started in Wahl’s place and took too long to get going. Carlson hit a 3-pointer early in the second half and I wondered if that might get him going, but he missed an alley-oop dunk that would have pulled UW back within six and finished with only two rebounds in 23 minutes.

Carter Gilmore was even more ineffective. UW coach Greg Gard even used a small lineup, leaving Carlson and Gilmore on the bench and putting Jahcobi Neath in the game. That left the Badgers at a major size disadvantage, but I can’t blame Gard for trying something different.

The Badgers really need Wahl to get healthy soon because it made a difference on both ends of the court.

What it means

A win would have moved UW into sole possession of first place after Illinois’ loss at Maryland earlier in the night. Instead, it’s Michigan State atop the standings.

Opponents like this that can throw multiple players with length at Davis, who finished with a game-high 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting, are going to cause UW some fits.

But I don’t think UW fans should get too worked up about this defeat. This was the fourth game in a row that was basically considered a coin flip in the KenPom projections and the Badgers went 3-1 during that stretch. Losing to a fellow contender hurts, but UW will get another chance at Michigan State next month.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0