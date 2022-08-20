Jim Polzin: Will UW's defense be hurting? Hardly

Is it fair to expect Jim Leonhard to work his magic year after year? Probably not, but the defensive coordinator for the University of Wisconsin football program doesn’t mind the pressure to live up to the lofty standard the Badgers have set on that side of the ball.

In fact, Leonhard seems to embrace it.

“That’s the goal of what you’re trying to build from a recruiting and development (program) is reloading,” he said, “not taking steps back year to year.”

The Badgers have finished in the top 10 in both total defense and scoring defense in four of Leonhard’s five seasons in charge of UW’s defense. That includes last season, when the Badgers led the nation in the former category and finished fourth in the latter.

Losing eight starters from a unit that good might lead to a recalibration of goals at some places. Not at UW, where Leonhard has built a well-deserved reputation as someone who will make whatever pieces he has fit together nicely.

Star outside linebacker Nick Herbig even said he expects the Badgers’ defense to be better than it was in 2021, when it held opponents to 16.2 points and 239.1 yards per game. That yardage total was the lowest UW had allowed since 1954.

That may sound crazy, but Herbig isn’t the only one who believes it. Don’t believe the members of the defense? Fine, but the guys who go against them every day in practice see it, too.

“I think our defense always has a next-man-up type tying,” tight end Jack Eschenbach said. “Some guys (leave) and then we’ve got guys that are stepping up in those holes.

“I think it’ll be no different than the past. I think they’ll be really good.”

Added wide receiver Chimere Dike: “They’re going to be one of the top in the country. Obviously I don’t want to put crazy expectations (on them), but I truly believe it.”

Gone to the NFL are standout inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn, not to mention a handful of other players who were multi-season regulars for the Badgers.

Herbig is eager to become even more of a playmaker, while nose tackle Keeanu Benton will continue to make life easier on the guys behind him by drawing the attention of blockers along the line of scrimmage. The other returning starter, defensive end Isaiah Mullens, is solid and will be counted on to have more of a leadership role this season.

“Obviously when you’ve got guys like Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to build a defense around, it’s a pretty good place to start,” Leonhard said. “I think we’ve got a really good mix of experience and some veterans and some young, hungry guys that have felt like they’ve waited their turn and put in the work.

“So every day has been a lot of fun as a coach because a different guy seems to stand out. And you know as a coordinator when you have that, you’ve got some things to work with. It’s not the same guys over and over that you know about. It seems like every day there are two or three guys that flash with what they can do to help you win games.”

There were two main areas of concern when last season ended: Filling the massive holes left by Chenal and Sanborn in the middle of the defense and replacing all four starters in the secondary.

It’d be silly to expect anyone to match the production of Chenal and Sanborn, who combined for 33½ tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 2021, but Leonhard is encouraged by the young quartet that has been waiting in the wings. It remains to be seen who will start among a group that includes Tatum Grass, Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner and Jake Chaney, but their work ethic and willingness to learn are among the things that have stood out to the coaching staff.

Leonhard and Co. wisely hit the transfer portal to add experience and depth at cornerback, adding Jay Shaw (UCLA), Justin Clark (Toledo) and Cedric Dort (Kentucky). Shaw is a projected starter, while Clark and Dort should be in the mix for playing time if they can stay healthy.

If there’s a lingering concern, it’s depth at safety. Hunter Wohler and John Torchio are the starters, and both appear ready for expanded roles. But UW still is trying to find dependable backups.

“It’s going to be a younger group and a less-experienced group,” Wohler said about the defense as a whole. “But I think there’s a lot of talent and there’s a lot of competitiveness. I think everyone is coming out here and competing every single day, which is going to make it hard to keep guys off the field.”

The returnee who matters the most is Leonhard. There may come a time when he spreads his wings and flies away, leaving his alma mater to run his own program.

But UW doesn’t need to worry about that for another four months or so. Leonhard is back for another show and don’t be surprised when, like a true magician, he wows us by making any remaining question marks disappear.