Jim Polzin: Why silence isn't golden from Wisconsin's leaders

It was inspiring to watch Keeanu Benton battle through a right knee injury that limited his reps Saturday at Michigan State. He’d give everything he had for the University of Wisconsin football team during a play or a series of plays, then hobble to the sidelines when he needed a break.

There was a good chance Benton was going to be the focus of my column had the Badgers beaten the Spartans. Here was a senior essentially playing on one leg, making a significant difference when he was in the game, leading by example for a struggling team that needed exactly that from one of its captains.

But UW lost 34-28 in two overtimes and my game plan changed to writing about something not nearly as positive, a piece on a team whose identity through seven games was one of being consistently inconsistent. It would have been nice to get perspective from Benton on that topic and other things that happened during a heartbreaking defeat, but he was among the Badgers who declined to be interviewed after the game.

“I wasn’t very happy and I didn’t think it was in the best interest for me to talk because of my emotions and the way I was feeling after the game,” Benton said Monday. “So I decided not to.”

UW has lost four games this season and Benton has chosen not to speak after three of them, but this isn’t just about the nose tackle from Janesville. Six players showed up for a news conference three days after Paul Chryst was fired earlier this month, a pretty good indication of whom the program wanted representing the team during a difficult time in the locker room. Joining Benton that day at a table on the McClain Center practice field were outside linebacker Nick Herbig, quarterback Graham Mertz, wide receiver Chimere Dike, safety John Torchio and tailback Braelon Allen.

All six of those players were requested at Michigan State but only half of them showed up for interviews. Dike, Mertz and Torchio stood before reporters and answered questions, while Benton, Herbig and Allen were no-shows.

Allen, who lost a fumble to start UW’s second series in overtime, said Monday he wasn’t in a good “state of mind” after the game. Herbig blamed his absence on being an “emotional guy.”

“I just figured it'd be best for me not to speak directly after the game because I’d rather just kind of sleep on it, kind of let it flush out of my system a little bit,” Herbig said, “because I don't think it would have been good to talk to you all after the game.”

There certainly is something to be said for a player choosing to zip his lips when emotions are running high, lest he say something that makes himself or the program look bad.

But a team leader should fill that role through thick and thin. It’s one thing if a young player isn’t ready to talk after a tough defeat — redshirt freshman cornerback Ricardo Hallman, who had a rough game at Michigan State, declined an interview request Saturday — and something completely different if the oldest and most important voices in the locker room choose to remain silent.

This is the second consecutive defeat that Allen has skipped postgame interviews. Herbig joined Mertz and Benton as the only players representing the Badgers following a 52-21 loss at Ohio State on Sept. 24 — they answered questions as a group — so his absence was noticeable after UW’s most recent setback.

This isn’t me being sanctimonious, I promise you. I don’t think Herbig, Benton, Allen or anyone else who declined an interview owes me anything. And I don’t necessarily think they owe Joe or Jane fan anything, either, even though you invest a lot of time, energy and, yes, money in this program.

But I do think it’s a leader’s job to show up and be held accountable and set an example for teammates. If reserve defensive back Max Lofy can stand there and answer uncomfortable questions, as he did Saturday, then shouldn’t Benton, Herbig and Allen be expected to as well?

UW interim coach Jim Leonhard walked in these shoes as an All-American player at UW and later during a 10-year career in the NFL, so it was interesting to hear his perspective on this matter when I pulled him aside following his weekly news conference Monday morning.

“As a college athlete, I don’t feel like it’s their position to have to speak for the team,” Leonhard said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to learn and grow as far as stepping in front of tough situations sometimes and owning it. But it’s not their job. They’re not getting paid to be the voice of the program.

“They also have to understand that you can’t have it both ways. If you want the praise, if you want the interviews, if you want the attention after wins, sometimes you’ve got to be willing to step out there when things are tough and be that guy as well. But I don’t see it as a mandatory situation. I think the education I would give with our guys is the common sense of if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. But I think that’s the biggest thing I would get across to that group is you can’t pick and choose.”

For as much criticism as Mertz receives for his performance on the field — I’ve dished out my fair share over the course of three seasons — one thing that’s impressed me about him is that he shows up after wins, losses and even the ugliest of defeats. He’s there every Monday during UW’s regular availability and he’s there every Saturday whether he plays well or poorly, looking reporters in the eye until the last question is finished being answered.

“Why would you run from anything?” Mertz said Monday. “There’s no running from the truth in your life in any situation. You’ve got to get up and face it straight in the face, and that’s the only way to do it.”

There will be some who read this column and think a line was crossed in terms of how much a college athlete should be criticized. That’s something I often have wrestled with over the years and it’s an even more pertinent topic now in the age of name, image and likeness.

Harsh critiques of college athletes used to seem off-limits to some degree because they were amateurs, but have the rules of engagement changed now that UW rosters include semi-professionals?

I have no idea what Allen is raking in from NIL deals, but it’s a lot. Same for Mertz. Herbig and Benton, two veterans who chose the right to remain silent after a tough loss, both have media deals off the field: Herbig had a podcast and Benton makes a weekly appearance on a local radio show.

So what’s fair and what’s off limits in terms of criticism?

“If you can’t handle it, you’re in the wrong sport,” Mertz said. “That’s just the world that we live in. You get it from every different angle, but you’ve just got to learn how to deal with it and how to move forward. I’ve had my fair share of criticism from a lot of different people — some right here — which is fine. Everybody is entitled to an opinion.”

Leonhard agreed that NIL creates a gray area that he didn’t have to deal with two decades ago as a player.

“How you respond in the media, how you interact with fans, how you interact on social media in a lot of ways gives you that platform for the NIL,” Leonhard said. “It gives you that platform of having a voice within college football. And if you’re picking and choosing when you want to represent your university, when you want to represent yourself, some people are going to look at that a certain way.

“I don’t know what’s right or wrong, but if the athlete themselves are being pushed more into the spotlight, it’s hard to say you’re only going to be there when it’s good and you’re going to disappear when things are rough. That’s how I see it because you’re going to earn a lot of respect from people when you do own up to the tough questions. Not that you have to have the amazing answer all the time, but to be willing to look people in the eyes and be real with yourself and with your team, I think, goes a long ways.”

But …

“They’re not professionals, it’s not in their contract to have these discussions,” Leonhard added. “It’s in ours as coaches, and that’s where it’s gray.”

Allen, Benton and Herbig want to play in the NFL, and what they’ll discover there is that the questions become much more pointed and hiding in bad times will put them in the crosshairs of teammates and media members.

Their time with the Badgers is a training ground for the next level, but that extends off the field as well. So my advice to them is to show up and offer the unique perspectives expected of them as team leaders, whether in good times or bad.

When I asked Benton about playing through the injury at Michigan State, he acknowledged it wasn’t easy. “All I can say is I love this team,” he said, “and I’d do anything for it.”

That’s a sign of leadership on Benton’s part, but that role continues long after the clock hits 0:00.