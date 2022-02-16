Jim Polzin: What else can be said about Davis at this point?

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 20-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big Ten Conference with a 74-69 victory over Indiana on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

What else can you possibly say about Johnny Davis at this point?

He finished with 30 points (10-for-15 shooting) and 12 rebounds, another amazing effort on the road.

He was brilliant down the stretch, scoring all 13 of UW’s points over the final 3 minutes, 35 seconds to turn a 66-61 deficit into a five-point win.

The sophomore wing is amazing. As I’ve written numerous times, savor every second the rest of the way. We’re witnessing greatness.

• Davis painted a masterpiece, but UW also won this game in the backcourt.

Brad Davison had 21 points, making all 10 of his free throw attempts, to go along with seven rebounds. He also got in Indiana’s head.

Chucky Hepburn had eight points and didn’t have a turnover in 37 minutes.

Compare that to Indiana’s quartet of Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates, who were a combined 6 of 28 from the field. Johnson was particularly awful, going 3 of 15 with five turnovers.

What I didn’t like

• UW’s defense was pretty atrocious most of the second half.

The Badgers didn’t have an answer for Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis the entire game. Both Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt couldn’t match the quickness of Jackson-Davis, who finished with 30 points on 10-for-13 shooting.

Jackson-Davis also had a career-high six assists. He made UW pay for digging down on him, like the time Davison tried to provide some help and Jackson-Davis found Stewart for a 3-pointer that gave the Hoosiers a 65-61 lead with 5:09 remaining.

Credit to UW for keeping the ball out of Jackson-Davis’ hands down the stretch. Johnson was certainly more than eager to fire up shots any chance he got and the Badgers baited him into doing just that.

• UW didn’t get much statistically from junior forward Tyler Wahl, who had four points on 2-for-7 shooting and finished with twice as many turnovers (four) as he had rebounds.

The Badgers were still plus-24 in Wahl’s 27 minutes, further proof he does a lot of little things that help this team win.

What it means

The Badgers still haven’t lost two games in a row this season, a remarkable achievement for this team.

This was a big bounceback win for a team coming off a home loss to Rutgers three days earlier and it keeps UW in the hunt for a Big Ten title.

Gutsy performance, but we’re used to that from this team.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers

