Jim Polzin: UW showed spunk when it mattered most

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 21-5 overall and 12-4 in the Big Ten with a 77-63 victory over Michigan on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

• I loved UW’s response after falling behind 38-33 early in the second half. I’ll hit on Johnny Davis’ role in that below, but the Badgers’ defensive effort picked up as well and the Wolverines had three points over a span of 17 possessions after a timeout by UW coach Greg Gard.

There were some missed shots by Michigan on good looks during that stretch. But I thought UW’s intensity picked up and they did a much better job shutting down the Wolverines’ access to the offensive glass.

When the Badgers needed to dig deep, they did. Impressive.

• I’m running out of superlatives for Davis. I think I’ve used fantastic, brilliant, amazing and magnificent already this season. Let’s go with superb for this one after Davis scored a game-high 25 points to go along with five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Davis scored 11 points during a 23-3 run that followed the timeout by Gard, showing off a multitude of finishing moves on drives.

It was another strong game to add to Davis’ case for Big Ten — and national — player of the year honors.

• I’ve said this many times, but UW does a great job with big events. Whether it’s a retirement ceremony (Barry Alvarez), honoring a former coach (Bo Ryan) or, as was the case Sunday, honoring a former player by hanging his jersey in the rafters, this athletic department does it in a first-class manner.

UW put together a great video on Michael Finley that was shown in halftime, raised his No. 24 jersey to the rafters in dramatic fashion and gave him a stage to deliver a speech. Finley nailed it, too, thanking everybody from his family, to high school friends, to college friends, to college teammates and finally the fans.

This should have been done a long time ago. But when it finally happened, UW did it right.

What I didn’t like

• UW started slow, that’s about the only complaint. It was a little slow to loose balls and poor on keeping Michigan off the offensive glass.

But the Badgers improved in both of those areas as the game went on.

• I’m writing this before postgame interviews, so I’d like to hear more from Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard about the post-game melee.

It looked from my vantage point that Howard was salty about UW calling a timeout with 15 seconds left in the game. My response: Why is Howard still using a full-court press, down 15 points, with UW’s backups in the game?

What it means

Michigan had been playing better and this was a team that I thought could give UW troubles.

And the Wolverines did for a good 25 minutes. But UW’s performance in the second half was one of its more impressive 20-minute stretches of the season.

It keeps the Badgers in the hunt for a Big Ten title and makes it more difficult for Michigan to reach the NCAA tournament. Who would have imagined that scenario three months ago?

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0