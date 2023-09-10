The first loss of the Luke Fickell era had an eerily familiar feel to it that was hard to shake, even though so much about the University of Wisconsin football program looks different than it did nine months ago.

New coaches, new schemes, a lot of new players, and yet these were the same old Badgers in one major regard Saturday night. Might as well let Fickell be the one to say it because he pointed it out in his postgame news conference before anyone had a chance to ask him about it.

“We’ve got to find a way to finish,” Fickell said.

There were several reasons the No. 19 Badgers dropped a 31-22 decision to Washington State in an entertaining game at Martin Stadium, and most of them happened in the opening 30 minutes. But it’s those final 15 minutes that continue to torment Wisconsin, a three-year itch this program can’t seem to scratch no matter who is leading it.

The Badgers entered the fourth quarter with a two-point deficit in this one. They exited it with a nine-point defeat. Different maestro, common refrain with those same sad notes.

“There’s a lot of things that are disappointing,” Fickell said. “Getting ourselves into position where we have a chance to do what we want to do and not being able to finish is definitely something that is going to continue to haunt us until we can overcome some of those situations.”

It’s a topic Fickell spent a lot of time talking about to his players in the offseason because he knew it was a major reason why a plum job in the Big Ten opened last year. He mainly focused on the Badgers’ inability to finish in the fourth quarter last season, but Fickell could have gone back further. This has been a major issue since the 2020 campaign, long before the seat under Paul Chryst got hot.

The Badgers lost 13 times over the previous three seasons, and they were within striking range entering the fourth quarter in 11 of those games. Take a guess at how many touchdowns Wisconsin scored in the fourth quarter of those 11 defeats:

Only two — two! — and one of those scores came in garbage time after the Badgers’ deficit had reached 38 points in a home game against Michigan in 2021. The only legitimate fourth-quarter touchdown came last season at Michigan State, but a Jim Leonhard-coached team went on to lose that game in two overtimes.

Chryst still has a job and Leonhard is still the defensive coordinator if Wisconsin is competent offensively in even half of those 11 defeats. Instead, it’s Fickell in charge, and he made it a priority to put the Badgers through offseason drills, with the help of strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins, that were designed to put an emphasis on the importance of finishing.

It was pounded into the Badgers’ brains so often that their ears were ringing. And here was their chance to make it stop, and they couldn’t do it.

Points scored in the fourth quarter by Wisconsin, which had produced back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter against the Cougars? Zero.

“It’s tough,” quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “It’s been what we’ve been harping on is finishing, and we didn’t finish. That’s it. There’s not much else to say.”

Wisconsin’s first drive of the fourth quarter ended with a punt. Its next drive, which began in Washington State territory, ended with a fumble by running back Chez Mellusi that looked iffy but couldn’t be overturned with limited replay angles. The Badgers’ final drive of the game ended on downs.

But this loss can’t be pinned entirely on the offense. Wisconsin’s defense looked slow and lost in the first half, recovered to produce a stretch of dominance over five series and reverted to ineptitude when the Badgers desperately needed a stop following their third turnover of the game.

Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward moved the chains once with his arm, completing a ball through a tight window on third-and-6, and twice with his feet. Runs of 23 and 14 yards by Ward set up a touchdown that gave Washington State a two-score cushion with 5 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.

Not to be forgotten in all of this was a boneheaded penalty on special teams by Kaden Johnson, a fourth-year player who should know better. Johnson's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty far away from the play cost the Badgers great field position — they would have started at the Washington State 34, trailing 24-22 with 9:45 to play — and Mellusi’s fumble came two plays later.

Great teams finish games. How can the Badgers get back to the point where it’s them — and not their opponent — making the big plays and avoiding the costly mistakes during the stretch run of tight games?

“I think it’s easy to make a narrative evolve over four years, (that) it’s been like this,” senior inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta said. “And every year it’s a different team. Every year it’s a different opportunity, and this year is no different.”

But I do wonder if self-doubt creeps in players’ minds, especially for those who have lived through losses like these over and over and over.

“There is a belief, but there’s an execution part,” inside linebacker Jake Chaney said. “You can do all the stuff in the offseason. ... But when it really comes down to it, it’s just execution.”

Fickell said multiple times leading into this season that contending for a championship was an expectation in his debut campaign. He didn’t back down from that goal Saturday night inside a tiny and crowded interview room, even though a loss like this one would have presented a good opportunity to take a step back and recalibrate the hopes and dreams of a program in transition.

“No, this is the finer things,” Fickell said. “This is playing together. This is finding ways to finish. You find a way to finish, and it’s a completely different thing.”

But the Badgers didn’t find a way to finish, and they haven't given us any reason to believe they will the next time they find themselves in this position. This is a program that can’t get over the hump until it proves otherwise. Fickell’s got his work cut out for him to change that sad tune.