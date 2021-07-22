Jim Polzin: Thanks Giannis for FRI

One final moment of transparency: When Antetokounmpo’s future was up in the air prior to him signing the supermax, part of me wondered whether he’d be making a huge mistake by staying in Milwaukee. He’d done his part to make the Bucks relevant and bring joy to the city and state, after all, so I wasn’t about to begrudge him if he chose to go chase a title elsewhere.

If that thought ever entered his mind, it didn’t remain there for long. After the final buzzer sounded Tuesday night and chaos ensued inside the Fiserv Forum, Antetokounmpo delivered some hugs before finding a chair on the baseline and shedding tears as he took in the scene.

Later, he explained why he couldn’t leave Milwaukee.

“There was a job that had to be finished,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Coming back, I was like, this is my city,” he added. “They trust me, they believed in me, they believed in us. Even when we lost, the city was still on our side. Obviously I wanted to get the job done. But that’s my stubborn side. It’s easy to go somewhere and win a championship with somebody else. I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship. But this is the hard way to do it ...

“And we did it. We (expletive) did it.”

That you did, Giannis, and thanks for bringing us along for the ride. After a decade of heartbreak, Wisconsin sports fans needed that joy more than you can imagine.

