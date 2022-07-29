Jim Polzin: Still center of attention

INDIANAPOLIS — Barry Alvarez spent a lot of time listening and sharing his opinions over the course of two days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Which is fitting because that pretty much describes Alvarez’s role as the Big Ten’s special advisor for football. He serves as a sounding board to commissioner Kevin Warren and voice of experience and reason to the 14 coaches in the conference.

It’s an ideal semi-retirement landing spot for Alvarez, who had been in discussions with the Big Ten for months by the time he stepped down as the University of Wisconsin athletic director last June. Alvarez this week described the gig as “a way for me to stay involved.”

Don’t get any ideas Alvarez is hoping to parlay this into something bigger — more on that later — but he clearly got a kick out of being back in the spotlight this week at the Big Ten football media days. What’s also evident is Alvarez’s popularity hasn’t waned.

He sat in the back row Tuesday and Wednesday during news conferences and someone always seemed to want his attention. A reporter pulled aside Alvarez for an interview the first day and the group around him grew … and grew … and grew.

Alvarez was content to hold court.

He answered more questions for a full hour during his scheduled interview session a day later.

A sampling?

Alvarez on the Big Ten, which will add UCLA and Southern Cal in 2024, possibly expanding beyond those two major additions: “Listening to Kevin, and knowing what Kevin’s thinking, there’s no rush. You keep an open mind, but there’s no rush to continue to expand.”

On the possibility of Notre Dame joining the Big Ten: “I don’t think there’s any big hurry by them to make a move. Certainly our league would welcome the interest of Notre Dame. But I understand the value of independence and the history of it.”

On the College Football Playoff expanding from its current four-team format: “I was in favor of eight. I can live with 12. Sixteen? I just don’t want it to be four anymore. We need inclusion. I think it will be better for college football if you have an opportunity for more (teams) to be in it.”

On the Wild West that is the name, image and likeness era and, in particular, the complaints he’s heard from Big Ten coaches: “It puts a coach in a bad situation. ‘Do I do that and make myself vulnerable to be fired for cause? And if I don’t do it, I’m going to lose recruits … and it’s going to be hard to compete.’ They’re really put between a rock and a hard (place). I just want us to be able to enforce the rules that we have.”

Having Alvarez in an advisory role has freed up Warren to tend to other business at a chaotic time in college athletics. It’s also given coaches someone in the room who has walked in their shoes.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said this week Alvarez is never the first to speak during meetings, whether over Zoom or in person. But Alvarez speaks up and shares his opinion when something needs to be said.

“He’s that guy that’s been there, done that. He’s always got a really steady hand, an experienced, calming presence on the conference calls or in the room,” said Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, who was in Alvarez’s first recruiting class at UW and played defensive back from 1990-93. “Really good perspective. When he talks, people listen. And he’s just an overall good, real guy and he does care about the conference. He’s not just focused on one institution, which is great.”

What if Alvarez’s view extended beyond the Big Ten? There’s talk of a major NCAA structure shakeup, with power conferences breaking off from the pack and/or football operating under its own umbrella.

That organization would need a commissioner, and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz essentially nominated Alvarez for that duty.

“Maybe he’ll be one of those guys who can come up with the ideas that are going to help us move forward,” Ferentz said. “I think it’s going to take people like Barry being involved in the discussion. He’s got time for it. Of course, he’s got knowledge: knowledge as a coach, knowledge as an administrator, which are really key departments.”

Alvarez’s response? No, thank you.

“I don’t want to do that,” he said. “I like the role I’m in right now. Just the Big Ten. You know what, I’m very pleased with what I’m doing right now and the magnitude of it. I wouldn’t be interested.

“But I will say this: What Kirk said makes sense. And this is what kind of ties together. If you have someone in charge of college football, much like the commissioner in NFL and baseball, they can set the guidelines and help manage and enforce what’s out there. I think that makes a lot of sense.”

Alvarez, 75, likes having flexibility in his schedule, especially outside the football season. Case in point: He was vacationing with family last month in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when Warren called to give him a heads-up that the UCLA-USC news was about to break.

“If I wanted to keep working full-time,” Alvarez said, “I would have stayed on as athletic director.”

As the 60-minute clock ran out on Alvarez’s interview session Wednesday, he had a question of his own.

“Anything else?” he said, and saw no takers. “Very good. Thank you.”