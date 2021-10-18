Jim Polzin: So far, not being bugged by the injury bug

CHICAGO — The first play of the Chicago Bears’ second series of the game Sunday ended with Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark kneeling on the ground in obvious pain.

His coach, Matt LaFleur, was feeling some discomfort as well while watching from the sidelines.

“I really thought I was going to throw up,” LaFleur said.

It’s been that kind of season for the Packers, whose injury list has grown by the week. So has their win total — they improved to 5-1 with a 24-14 victory at Soldier Field — though it’s fair to wonder how well this patched-up roster will hold up once LaFleur’s team reaches the meat of its schedule in a couple weeks.

For now, all the Packers can do is celebrate each victory and hope the bleeding stops sometime soon.

That Aaron Rodgers and Co. have reeled off five consecutive victories — albeit during a favorable stretch on the schedule — despite being without key starters each week has been a credit to players, coaches and front-office personnel alike.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” Rodgers said after throwing for two touchdowns and running for another. “I really, like I’ve said before, felt like the first week was an anomaly. We’ve backed it up the last five weeks.