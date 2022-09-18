Jim Polzin: Sloppy Big Ten starts have kept Wisconsin in West Division hunt

New Mexico State got a $1.4 million check and the University of Wisconsin football team got a get-well game, a true win-win situation for both programs Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers needed a morale-booster after losing at home to Washington State last week and got it in the form of a 66-7 victory over the Aggies, a 3-hour, 22-minute affair that could be used as evidence for why a running clock should be considered in college football.

UW exited nonconference play with a 2-1 record, and it’s going to take more than a 59-point drubbing of one of the worst teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision to convince anyone that the loss to the Cougars was an aberration and the Badgers still have a chance to be really good this season.

But here’s the thing: UW doesn’t have to be great to win the Big Ten West Division, which has been a hot mess so far this season.

“We don’t really look around to see what everybody else is doing,” UW quarterback Graham Mertz said after going 12 of 15 for 251 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. “We’re more focused on how do we get better as a team and how do we get better as players. We’re going to enjoy the process, we’re going to have fun winning. We don’t look around and check the waters.”

If the Badgers did, they certainly wouldn’t see any sharks.

Northwestern is atop the standings for now by virtue of its season-opening win over Nebraska, but the Wildcats followed that victory with home losses to Duke and Southern Illinois.

The only unbeaten team remaining is Minnesota, which has bullied a soft schedule. The Golden Gophers have looked great, and yet it’s worth noting that their margin of victory over this same New Mexico State team two weeks ago was only 38 points.

Iowa’s offense is broken, Purdue already has lost twice, Illinois is still in the early stages of a rebuilding project and Nebraska fired its coach this week.

So yeah, this division is there for the taking, even for a UW team with plenty warts of its own.

“I think we silenced a lot of doubters today,” said cornerback Ricardo Hallman, who had one of UW’s three interceptions. “We played very fast, very physical. I feel really good about where our team is and I know we can get a lot of things done. We preach every day: Everything that we want to do is right in front of us. We’ve still got a lot of ball left to play, but I feel very confident about our team.”

There’s a really good chance UW is going to find itself in a hole after its first Big Ten game considering it opens with a trip to No. 3 Ohio State next week. Mertz isn’t going to have wide-open receivers all over the field or the comfort of a clean pocket, which was the case against New Mexico State. The UW defense, which only has allowed 24 points through three games, hasn’t seen anything like the speed and athleticism that will be on the other side of the line of scrimmage next week in Columbus.

After that, the schedule gets much more manageable for the Badgers. An optimist might look at the final eight games as all being winnable. A pessimist might say there’s plenty of potential defeats in that mix, especially if UW shoots itself in the foot the way it did against Washington State.

The truth is somewhere in the middle, and I’ll reiterate something I wrote way back in July: Six wins might win the West and that’s a number I could see the Badgers reaching considering the mediocrity within this division.

“We’re going to do our job every week,” Mertz said. “We’re going to take it week by week and truly enjoy the process. That’s what I was so proud about this week is guys, after the loss, it fueled the guys and everybody had a little reflection of all right, how do I need to practice this week to ensure that I’m doing my job on Saturday.”

Contrary to popular belief, UW’s season didn’t end with the loss to Washington State. In fact, it’s only just beginning and the Badgers have a chance to find success this season not because of who they are but because of where they reside.

Someone has to be the best in the West, after all.