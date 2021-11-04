Jim Polzin: Rodgers misled us. Now he and the Packers have an unnecessary mess FRI

Those same protocols say Rodgers is supposed to wear a mask at all times while inside the team facility. Yet while other unvaccinated teammates conduct all of their interviews over Zoom, Rodgers routinely shows up to his weekly news conference and postgame presser without a mask.

The Packers organization is equally complicit in that rule-breaking and seemingly would be subject to fines, but the NFL either doesn’t care or has been asleep at the wheel for two months while one of its biggest stars has been appearing unmasked in interviews twice a week.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was left to speak for Rodgers — and the entire organization — about 2½ hours after learning of the positive test and did everything he could to punt on questions about whether or not his star quarterback was vaccinated.

But when asked if Rodgers’ quote about being “immunized” might be seen as misleading to fans, LaFleur said: “That’s a great question for Aaron. I’m not going to comment on it.”

Rodgers had lost part of the fan base during a drama-filled offseason in which it became clear he was unhappy with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president Mark Murphy. He admitted upon his return to Titletown he’d seriously considered retirement as an option rather than returning to the team for a 17th season.