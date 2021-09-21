Jim Polzin: Packers continue to rule the NFC North WEDS

Two of his throws early in the third quarter were vintage Rodgers. The first resulted in a 50-yard connection with Davante Adams down the sideline. The second, three plays later, was a 22-yard dart to tight end Robert Tonyan for the go-ahead touchdown.

After giving up on the run too early last week, LaFleur made sure to get the ball in Aaron Jones’ hands early and often. The Packers also took advantage of some favorable matchups with Jones being covered by linebackers — that’s going to happen a lot because of how much attention defenses have to pay to Adams – and the speedy running back scored three of his four touchdowns against Detroit on passes.

“I think we came out and we did a great job of coming out and responding,” Jones said. “We played well, we played at a high level.”

Well, at least one side of the ball did.

It was still troubling that the Packers found themselves trailing 17-14 at halftime to the lowly Lions, mainly because Joe Barry’s defense was as ineffective in the opening 30 minutes as it was last week against New Orleans.

Miscommunication was an issue once again. So was Kevin King’s inability to stay with his man in coverage, the veteran cornerback moving one step closer to losing his starting job to rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes.