Jim Polzin: No sweep? No problem. Brewers have proven they're for real SAT

MILWAUKEE — For my sake, please ignore the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon at American Family Field.
Just pretend it’s didn’t happen, because that’s basically what I’m going to do over the course of next 800 words or so.
Yes, the Brewers followed one of their most impressive performances of the 2021 season with a clunker. A series sweep and fifth consecutive win to end the homestand would have put them 30 games above .500. It would have given Milwaukee a 10½-game lead over Cincinnati in the National League Central, which would have been the largest divisional lead in franchise history.
But there are bound to be days like this in baseball, and the good news for the Brewers is they could afford one because they’d done enough the previous two days to keep the Reds at a comfortable distance heading into the final 34 games of the season.
The Brewers won two out of three games against the Reds despite playing the entire series without third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who’s on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. Right-hander Freddy Peralta, who’s 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA, hasn’t pitched since August 18 due to right shoulder inflammation. Willy Adames — Milwaukee is 55-24 with him in the lineup since acquiring the shortstop from Tampa Bay in May — left the game early in a 7-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday because of discomfort in his left quad and is day-to-day.
If that list of injuries sounds worrisome, rest assured manager Craig Counsell didn’t sound one bit stressed as his club hits the road for three games in Minnesota followed by a big four-game series in San Francisco, which has the best record in the majors.
“We’re in good shape,” Counsell said. “Look, we just took two out of three again, we won another series, the consistent play continues. Challenges? Of course, man, we’re going to face them and you don’t plan on challenges but you know they’re coming. The injury thing is one little one. But we’ve continued to put ourselves in a good position and it’s on to the next challenge.”
Indeed, the 30,000-foot view of the Brewers looks fantastic. Combine the 1-2-3 starting punch of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Peralta with the late-inning trio of Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader and the Brewers have the pitching to compete with the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.
The question early in the season was whether the Brewers could score enough to be a contender, but the bats have come around. Right fielder Avisaíl García, the star of a 4-1 win on Wednesday after he made two defensive gems to go along with a solid day at the plate, is hitting .358 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs over his last 44 games since late June. Adames is batting .295 with 17 homers and 50 RBIs since joining the Brewers.
Left fielder Christian Yelich has shown signs of life of late after 1½ seasons of struggling at the plate. If he returns to the Yelich of old, watch out.
The most encouraging thing for Counsell of late has been his team’s ability to put the ball in play much more consistently than it did early in the season. The Brewers’ strikeout total has gone down thanks to solid approaches at the plate that seem to be contagious from one at-bat to the next.
The eighth inning on Wednesday was a perfect example. Kolten Wong drew a walk after a long at-bat. Yelich had a good at-bat that ended with an infield single. Luis Urias had an RBI groundout that, again, came at the end of a good at-bat. The Reds made some mistakes and, by the time the inning was over, Milwaukee had added a pair of runs to build its cushion to 4-0.
“We’ve got to a place where I think our lineup is producing quality at-bats,” Counsell said. “There’s less empty at-bats and that’s how you score, you just have consistent tough at-bats.”
In addition to great pitching and an improving offense, there’s one other thing that stands out about these Brewers: their ability to roll with the punches.
Milwaukee has used 60 players this season due to injuries and COVID-19 issues, yet the wins keep piling up.
“I think we’re at the stage of a season where it’s very clear to this team what’s on the table and I think that helps get everybody in a really good frame of mind and understanding of what they want to accomplish and makes your goals coming to the park every day pretty easy, both individually and team-wise,” said Counsell, whose team is 25-11 since the All-Star break. “We’re fortunate to be in that spot and I think make-up wise I think it puts everybody in a good spot, too.”
As for what did — and didn’t happen — in the game Thursday? No big deal.
What matters is the Reds arrived in Milwaukee earlier this week hoping to make up ground on the Brewers. Cincinnati left town in an even bigger hole, chasing a team that by all accounts looks capable of making some noise in October.
Jim Polzin is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.
Jim Polzin is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.