Jim Polzin: No sweep? No problem. Brewers have proven they're for real SAT

Left fielder Christian Yelich has shown signs of life of late after 1½ seasons of struggling at the plate. If he returns to the Yelich of old, watch out.

The most encouraging thing for Counsell of late has been his team’s ability to put the ball in play much more consistently than it did early in the season. The Brewers’ strikeout total has gone down thanks to solid approaches at the plate that seem to be contagious from one at-bat to the next.

The eighth inning on Wednesday was a perfect example. Kolten Wong drew a walk after a long at-bat. Yelich had a good at-bat that ended with an infield single. Luis Urias had an RBI groundout that, again, came at the end of a good at-bat. The Reds made some mistakes and, by the time the inning was over, Milwaukee had added a pair of runs to build its cushion to 4-0.

“We’ve got to a place where I think our lineup is producing quality at-bats,” Counsell said. “There’s less empty at-bats and that’s how you score, you just have consistent tough at-bats.”

In addition to great pitching and an improving offense, there’s one other thing that stands out about these Brewers: their ability to roll with the punches.

Milwaukee has used 60 players this season due to injuries and COVID-19 issues, yet the wins keep piling up.