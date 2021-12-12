Jim Polzin: McIntosh supports Chryst, Granato

Chris McIntosh is closing in on six months on the job, and it’s been a whirlwind for the University of Wisconsin athletic director.

McIntosh’s first day, July 1, coincided with the official start of the Name, Image and Likeness era, and that’s just one of the many off-the-field items that’s been on his plate since taking over for Barry Alvarez.

It’s been an interesting time on the field — or the court, or the ice — as well for McIntosh and the Badgers. With all due apologies to the UW men’s basketball team, the most fun and exciting program on campus is a volleyball team that McIntosh last week called “an inspiring group” and is off to its third consecutive Final Four after sweeping Minnesota on Saturday night at the UW Field House.

Elsewhere, it’s not as rosy. Two of the department’s main revenue producers, including its breadwinner, are in the midst of campaigns that have left some fans frustrated.

It’s left some to wonder — myself included — what McIntosh thinks about the state of the football and men’s hockey programs and how active he is behind the scenes to make sure both are headed in the right direction.

So I asked him. McIntosh was guarded while addressing some issues but provided insight into his leadership style during a phone conversation Wednesday that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

What I assumed — and what McIntosh confirmed — is he’s not a meddler.

“My style is certainly not that of micromanagement, that’s for sure,” McIntosh said. “But I don’t believe that it’s mutually exclusive, hands on or hands off.”

What that means, it seems, is McIntosh won’t be doing what I did nearly two weeks ago and suggest staff changes for UW coach Paul Chryst to consider this offseason. That column came a few days after the Badgers ended their regular season with an 8-4 record following a 23-13 loss at Minnesota.

Chryst is 64-23 overall and 43-19 against Big Ten opponents in his seven seasons, winning percentages of .736 and .694, respectively. Those are good numbers, but Chryst has yet to lead the Badgers to a Big Ten title and they’ve failed to win the West Division in three of the past four seasons. UW also had lost eight consecutive games to ranked opponents over a stretch of three seasons before ending that drought midway through the 2021 campaign.

“I’m 100% confident in coach Chryst,” McIntosh said. “It’s his job to lead the football program, and it’s my job to work with him to support our program. We have, for years now, approached that shoulder to shoulder, arm in arm, and that approach has not changed with this transition that’s taken place. It’s been a great working relationship, and I would expect that will continue once we get into this offseason.”

That last word is key because those who are demanding changes want them made immediately, but both Chryst and McIntosh have made it clear the season isn’t over. UW is scheduled to play Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30, and Chryst has been busy on the recruiting trail with the winter signing period starting this week.

McIntosh said UW administration always is checking in with coaches in and out of season. In the case of football, it’s McIntosh and Katie Ahrens Smith, a senior associate athletic director and UW’s senior woman administrator, who oversee the program.

The football team’s recruiting department has been short-staffed since the departure of Saeed Khalif, who left for Michigan State, and others last offseason. I asked McIntosh if Chryst has the ability to replace staff members he’s lost and/or add more people to that department.

“Those positions will be filled,” McIntosh said. “To address your question about expansion of those, or expansion of staff or an evolving kind of staffing model, we’ve done that throughout the years, and I think when there’s a case to be made that it would help our program and that we can advance our program because of it, we’ve had and will continue to have all kinds of conversations about that.

“One of the things that I do appreciate about Paul is his approach has been and continues to be a focus on our program at Wisconsin and how we can build a great program at Wisconsin and continue to evolve our program at Wisconsin. It’s less about being comparative of others, it’s more about how given the resources we have here and how we’ve structured our department with resources outside or adjacent to football, how we can put those pieces together in a way that makes the most sense here.”

One thing that McIntosh will not do, he said, is force coaches to make changes.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to tell any of our coaches how they should manage a staff or manage a game, for that matter,” he said. “That’s what they are the experts in, but there are all kinds of ways to support our coaches through these efforts and evolve our programs so that they’re competitive in the landscape of college athletics.”

The picture is much bleaker for the men’s hockey program. The Badgers are 5-12-1 overall and 3-7 in the Big Ten, leaving Tony Granato with marks of 87-94-14 and 56-58-11 in his six seasons. He does have two Big Ten Coach of the Year awards on his resume.

The Badgers are the reigning Big Ten champs, but even that magical ride had a rough landing with UW falling to Bemidji State as a No. 1 seed in an NCAA tournament opener. The rest of Granato’s time at UW has been mediocre at best, and he’s headed for a fourth losing season barring a major turnaround.

“My comment on hockey would be similar to my comments previously on football, and that is (I’m) working hand in hand with coach Granato,” McIntosh said. “When we went through a tough period during the football season, particularly the first month of the football season, those experiences are difficult and they’re tough and they’re difficult to work through, but I think we’ve proven on more than one occasion that we can work through those and we can learn from them and we can get better from them.

“I think we showed some of that this fall with our football program, and that took a lot of work by a lot of people, first and foremost our coaches and our student-athletes. And that same kind of approach is what we’ll take with hockey. … My relationship with coach Granato is a great one and it’s a collaborative effort and we’ll find our way. I’ll say the same thing that I said I think after the fourth game of the football season and that is we’ll find our way through this and we’ll be better for it.”

McIntosh said he was “100% confident” in Chryst, and I asked him if he could say the same thing about Granato. “I am,” he said.

Fans grumbling on social media or in emails is one thing, but they’re showing their displeasure in another way: not showing up for games. The number of empty seats were noticeable at Camp Randall Stadium this season, and the crowd sizes have been even more noticeable for men’s hockey.

Regarding the former, McIntosh said this: “I think it’s as much representative of a trend in college athletics, maybe not even limited to college athletics. There’s some data beyond college athletics that would suggest that it’s not limited to, it’s certainly something that we pay attention to and we learn from and we try to adapt to. And we’ve done that. We’ve taken that approach throughout the years.

“That was one of the trends that caused us to get excited about initiating and now building — as I’m looking out the window at a 50-yard field in Camp Randall and a south end zone that’s been reduced to rubble — that was one of the motivating factors for the creation of that project. I think it’s as much a shift in what our customers and our fans expect and what their behaviors are and what choices exist and a number of other factors that compete for their time and interest on Saturdays. So I don’t necessarily think it’s limited to Wisconsin, but it’s certainly something that has our attention and that we’re spending a lot of time working on.”

And men’s hockey crowds?

“I probably won’t comment on that one only because it would just be speculation on my part,” McIntosh said. “I don’t feel like I have the data in front of me to support that one way or another.”

McIntosh registered a first of sorts in his new role last month, and it probably went unnoticed to a lot of UW fans. Firing men’s soccer coach John Trask probably wasn’t easy for McIntosh, but something had to be done to get an underachieving program back on track.

Not once during his lengthy interview with me did McIntosh get defensive or adversarial. Perhaps that’s an indication he realizes these are serious issues to address.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers

