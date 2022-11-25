Jim Polzin: Leonhard provides Badgers with moxie like Gophers' Flick

This may not be the best day to write this. Not with University of Wisconsin football fans on a full stomach.

But here it goes anyway, with apologies in advance for any indigestion it may cause leading into the 133rd meeting between the Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) and Minnesota (7-4, 4-4) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium:

Jim Leonhard has a little P.J. Fleck in him. While you chew on that, let me add this bite:

That observation is meant as a compliment, and I believe it’s a personality trait in Leonhard that could give this UW program something it desperately needs.

Confidence. Pizazz. Moxie. Say what you want about Fleck, now in his sixth season leading the Golden Gophers, but he has it.

So does Leonhard, who’s about to serve his seventh and final game as the interim coach for the Badgers. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh is expected to announce as early as Sunday who will be taking the Badgers into the future, and all signs point to it being Leonhard.

That move would get a full endorsement from the players, whose fondness for Leonhard only has grown in the eight weeks he’s been in charge of the program since Paul Chryst was fired Oct. 2.

Leonhard has several qualities that they find appealing, not the least of which is that he has a little swagger to him.

“A little?” UW quarterback Graham Mertz said, his eyebrows raised at what he considered an understatement. “Love it. It’s infectious. He wants to play so bad, and as a player, that’s one thing that really gets you going, gets you excited. He’s got so much passion for the game — so much passion for this place — that it can’t help but be infectious for the whole team.”

The word swagger barely was out of my mouth earlier this week when UW nose tackle Keeanu Benton pounced on it.

“Feed off that,” he said. “I feel like our whole team feeds off of that. If a coach has swagger, it’s going to trickle down to the team.”

The Leonhard-Fleck comparison only can be made to a certain point.

While many Minnesota fans seem to adore Fleck, some of us on the outside find him obnoxious, a self-promoter full of hot air. Leonhard’s self-confidence is more understated, but it’s noticeable.

Leonhard isn’t going to sprint up the sidelines between the third and fourth quarters, though I like his chances against Fleck in a 40-yard dash if it ever were to come to that.

I also don’t anticipate Leonhard going the motto route, a la “row the boat,” or ordering rings if he were to lead the Badgers to a divisional co-title (but end up on the losing end of a tiebreaker).

And Leonhard, if he gets this job, certainly has to perform better on the field than his border rival. The Gophers are 25-26 in Big Ten play under Fleck, though he’s gone a respectable 2-3 against the Badgers in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

While Fleck has helped Minnesota close the gap in this series, that’s as much about UW falling back to the Gophers as it is them catching up with a sprint. One game didn’t cause Chryst to lose his job, but a 23-13 loss at Minnesota last November was another sign of trouble. The Badgers, needing a win to secure the Big Ten West title, got pushed around in the second half and subsequently watched the Gophers dance around with the Axe to “Jump Around” after the game.

UW’s inability to finish games had become a disturbing trend under Chryst, and it quite frankly has shown up at times under Leonhard as well.

A 15-14 win at Nebraska last week that clinched bowl eligibility for the Badgers wasn’t one of those times. But how much credit for overcoming a 14-3 deficit in the fourth quarter belongs to UW vs. how much blame should be directed at the Cornhuskers, who now have a 0-15 record in one-possession games while going 2-19 in their last 21 meetings with divisional foes, is open for debate.

I got some pushback from some in this fan base for endorsing Leonhard’s candidacy for the UW job after an ugly win over a downtrodden opponent, but that opinion was based on more than one game. While becoming bowl eligible was important in my eyes, Leonhard’s leadership skills showing through challenging situations over the past two months carried even more weight than his 4-2 record. He was put in a really difficult spot back on Oct. 2 and has done nothing to disqualify himself from being given the chance to lead this program in 2023 and beyond.

One big task waiting for Leonhard if he gets this job is to fumigate the staleness in the program. That’s not a mission that can be accomplished in eight weeks; it’s something that needs to begin ASAP and filter through winter conditioning, spring practices, summer drills, training camp and into next season.

Leonhard has tip-toed the line of making it clear he believed some things needed to be changed while avoiding pointing the finger directly at Chryst. But when Leonhard says something like this after the Nebraska game — “I think we got a little complacent, and I’ve tried to shake that up and continue to push,” he said — that’s an eye-opening statement. And a damning one, too.

Here’s the thing about Leonhard: He speaks with so much confidence that it makes your ears perk up and, according to the Badgers, it gives them confidence, too.

“That rubs off,” UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig said. “He’s that dude.”

A dude is exactly what the Badgers need at the head of the table right now. More than anything, they need to restore the confidence that they can finish games and the belief they can get back to competing for Big Ten titles. UW needs some swagger and, like Fleck, Leonhard has plenty of that.