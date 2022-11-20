Jim Polzin: Leonhard has shown that he is prepared to take over full-time

LINCOLN, Neb. — The time has come to hand Jim Leonhard the keys to the University of Wisconsin football program.

Shortly after the game, I wrote UW should post the job. Someone apparently agreed because it was posted by later Saturday evening. Make all the necessary calls over the required seven-day waiting period to dot the i’s and cross the t’s. Then tear that interim label off Leonhard’s title when that week elapses and announce to the world that he’s the man you want leading the Badgers going forward.

That’s where I’m at following UW's 15-14 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Leonhard has done enough over his seven weeks on the job to show us — more importantly, to show Chris McIntosh and whoever has the UW athletic director’s ear — that he deserves the opportunity to lead the Badgers beyond the 2022 season.

Would I be writing this column today if UW had lost to the horrible Huskers? Well no, and it’s fitting in a wacky season that one quarter — one drive, really — can alter a perspective or, in this case, convince me beyond a shadow of a doubt that this move needs to be made, and soon.

I’ve felt for a while now that Leonhard has held up his end of the bargain, that he hadn’t done anything to hurt his candidacy. But there was still a season to play out, and I wanted all the evidence possible to be sure.

This past week plus winning the way the Badgers did to end it sealed the deal in my mind. UW trailed 14-3 in the fourth quarter, and even an eternal optimist would have had a hard time keeping the faith that this offense could generate a comeback.

So what happened? The running game kept pounding away at Nebraska’s tired defense, Graham Mertz made enough plays with his arm and the Badgers produced two touchdown drives to erase a double-digit deficit and take the lead in the final minute.

“There was a lot going on this week and it was a great way to kind of turn a rough start of the week into something positive, get a big win, keep the (Freedom) trophy home,” UW tailback Braelon Allen said. “Hopefully this helps coach Leonhard and his odds.”

Keep in mind that Allen could have sat this one out and it would have been understandable. His shoulder is hurting and so was his right ankle by the end of the game. But he played — and played hard — for his teammates and, let’s face it, for Leonhard, too.

That’s been a common theme for the Badgers since McIntosh made the shocking move Oct. 2 to fire Paul Chryst and promote Leonhard. UW’s execution has been shaky at times under Leonhard, but its fight hasn’t wavered.

The players aren’t the ones making this decision, but they’ve left no doubt with their words and their play that Leonhard is their man.

“I love coach Chryst, love coach Leonhard,” UW inside linebacker Maema Njognmeta said. “The proof is in the progress. The proof is in the pudding.”

I’ve said from the start that Leonhard shouldn’t be evaluated on his win-loss record alone, especially since he inherited a staff filled with coaches he didn’t choose and an offensive scheme he had no say in devising. The scoreboard had to be part of the evaluation — while Leonhard wasn’t given parameters from McIntosh, extending the bowl streak would seem to be a big notch in his belt — but there’s more to coaching than what happens Saturday.

Leonhard picked this team off the mat after Chryst was fired, telling the players the best way they could honor their former coach was to make something out of this season. His leadership got another stiff test this week when news broke that former UW wide receiver Devin Chandler was shot and killed in Virginia.

Times like these are when leaders need to rise to the occasion. By all accounts, that’s exactly what Leonhard did this week while balancing the tight rope of giving his player space to mourn and getting them ready for an important game.

“I think it brought out a lot in him,” UW kicker Nate Van Zelst said, “and was an opportunity for him to rally some guys behind him and lead a group of guys.”

Van Zelst added that he believes Leonhard is “fit for the job, for sure,” and that was one of several endorsements coming from the Badgers during postgame interviews. The sentiment is so strong that you have to wonder if UW would have more players in the transfer portal than on its active roster for a bowl game if Leonhard isn’t the choice.

Safety John Torchio: “I think everyone in the locker room would pick coach Leonhard as the next head coach.”

Cornerback Alexander Smith: “Ultimately, the decision isn’t mine. But if it was up to me, I’d choose coach Leonhard. I think he’s done a great job with our team.”

Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson: “He knows how to lead men, and he’s done a great job leading us and getting us on the right track. And guys are following him. It shows in games like this. The first few weeks of the season, I’m not sure if we win a game like this. That goes to show we’re behind him and we’re giving our all for this guy.”

Tailback Isaac Guerendo: “Obviously we’re still waiting. We don’t really know much. But, man, do we love that guy. We’d be honored to have him as our head coach.”

Finally, Mertz on whether it’s time to officially make Leonhard the coach: “I think it’s pretty obvious, yeah. Guys love him, he loves this place and that’s all you can really ask for and that’s what teams need.”

Torchio said the players can feel the weight of doing everything they can to ensure Leonhard gets the job. This is a group that felt responsibility for Chryst getting fired and doesn’t want to bear that burden once again.

The Badgers also unequivocally feel that Leonhard has done enough to secure the job, even with a game remaining against Minnesota.

“They haven’t hired him yet, right,” Torchio said, “so why?”

Here’s why:

McIntosh has bosses, too, and he also seems to be a rule follower. He’s well aware that previous UW football coaching searches haven’t exactly followed university procedures, which has ruffled some feathers at Bascom Hill and in other academic circles on campus.

Making this process as official as possible was the right move for a guy who’s still relatively new to the job and can’t force his hand the way Barry Alvarez could after resurrecting the football program and — this isn’t an exaggeration — saving an athletic department in the 1990s.

Plus, this was an opportunity for McIntosh to conduct an information-finding mission during a pivotal time for this program. He hopefully, with the help of the executive search firm UW hired to aid in this process, has been able to look around and see what else is out there and even listen to what outsiders think about this program and the potential changes they’d make.

Enough weeks have passed that McIntosh has had ample time to chat with candidates and/or their agents, even if it’s in an unofficial capacity.

Meanwhile, Leonhard has coached in a state of limbo. The win over Nebraska came a few days after two players in UW’s 2023 recruiting class jumped ship, bringing the total number of decommitments since Chryst was fired to three.

“I think I've done a decent job of continuing to push and keep guys motivated,” Leonhard said Saturday. “Clarity would help.”

Leonhard is a master at messaging, but he shouldn’t have to make a case through the media that he deserves this job. Besides, he’s done enough on and off the field to show that.

“We have a lot of great players in that locker room. We have a lot of people that care,” said Leonhard, who's now 4-2 since taking over for Chryst. “And I think we got a little complacent, and I've tried to shake that up and continue to push. To see the way the players respond gives me confidence that I can get this done long term.”

Leonhard isn’t alone in that regard. So to McIntosh, to new UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, to anyone else with a say in this matter: It’s time to make this official.