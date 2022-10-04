Jim Polzin: Leonhard can make life easier for McIntosh

Chris McIntosh looked like a man who needed some sleep Sunday night, the weight of firing Paul Chryst that morning apparently resting heavily on the University of Wisconsin athletic director’s shoulders as he addressed reporters at Camp Randall Stadium.

As difficult of a day as it was for McIntosh, he had to be hoping that the hard part was behind him, that the sun would rise Monday and the UW football program would proceed forward with Jim Leonhard leading the way.

Indeed, McIntosh’s stress level would be reduced significantly this fall if Leonhard pulls a Greg Gard over the next seven games and makes it a no-brainer decision to tear off his interim label and officially hand him the keys to the program.

Maybe McIntosh already has decided that Leonhard will be leading the program when the Badgers open the 2023 season at home against Buffalo no matter what happens during a stretch that begins Saturday when UW (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) plays at Northwestern (1-4, 1-1).

Perhaps McIntosh already is convinced Leonhard is the right guy for the job considering how much Leonhard is respected within the athletic department and university and how much he’s coveted outside that space. This wouldn’t be the first time UW held a “national search” in name only, with Chryst’s hiring in late 2014 being the perfect example.

But what if the Badgers don’t come out of this dive? They need to go 4-3 the rest of the regular season just to assure that the 20-year bowl streak gets extended and, while that’s certainly possible facing a schedule primarily made up of rivals from the pedestrian Big Ten West Division, there are no guaranteed wins remaining on the schedule, either.

So what if Leonhard goes, say, 2-5 or worse down the stretch? How does McIntosh sell that to a fan base I’ve heard clamoring for Urban Meyer (stop it), Lance Leipold (let’s see how the rest of his season at Kansas plays out) or anyone else with an innovative offense and no UW ties?

Some UW fans could use a friendly reminder about what happened when Bret Bielema bolted for Arkansas nearly a decade ago. Big-name coaches and coordinators weren’t exactly beating down Barry Alvarez’s door to take over a program, probably because they know that academic standards and geography are two significant hurdles to jump over at UW.

So Alvarez settled on Gary Andersen, who won 19 games over two seasons before making a quick exit like Bielema had 24 months earlier. Chryst checked off a lot of boxes — he wouldn’t disappear into the night on Alvarez being somewhere on that list — and was hired after a speedy search process.

What Alvarez might have discovered, had it gotten that far, is that his phone also wouldn’t have been lighting up in March 2016 if the previous two months had gone a different direction for the UW men’s basketball program.

Remember: The Badgers were 7-5 with home losses to Western Illinois and UW-Milwaukee when Bo Ryan made a stunning mid-season departure in December, giving his longtime lieutenant a chance at an extended audition while all Alvarez could do was sit there and watch the rest of the season unfold.

That was basically the halfway point of a 10-season stint on that beat for me, and I’ll admit I didn’t like Gard’s chances of winning over Alvarez when a 70-65 loss to Northwestern dropped the Badgers to 9-9 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play.

But UW won 11 of its next 12 games, three over top 10 teams, and kept alive its streaks of playing in the NCAA Tournament and finishing in the top four of the Big Ten standings.

Goodbye, interim coach Greg Gard. Hello, coach Greg Gard.

Gard overcame a lot of challenges — a dysfunctional locker room, broken offense and, oh by the way, the fact he still was mourning the loss of his father — to earn job security that season. But midseason turnarounds in basketball seem far less difficult to me and it didn’t hurt that UW’s starting five included a pair of standouts, Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig, who had been key parts of back-to-back Final Four runs.

Football’s a different animal and Leonhard somehow has to get a much larger roster and coaching staff on the same page.

Leonhard runs UW’s defense and certainly had a say in any hires on that side of the ball. But the biggest thing impacting his win-loss total during this interim stage may be whether UW can show some improvement on offense, and Leonhard is handcuffed by a staff he had no say in selecting.

It wasn’t Leonhard who hired Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator. Nor should Leonhard be held responsible for putting Engram (quarterbacks), Al Johnson (running backs) and Chris Haering (tight ends) in charge of unfamiliar positions.

So if Leonhard produces a sub-.500 record between now and the final Saturday of November and the Badgers are left home for the holidays, is it really fair to judge him based on that body of work? Probably not, and McIntosh must have considered the same scenario while making this decision to fire Chryst and promote Leonhard.

McIntosh showed up Sunday night wearing jeans and sporting a beard, a look that was unusual for him and one of the noticeable footnotes on a dark day in program history.

He only can hope Leonhard makes his life much easier by stringing together some wins down the stretch. That way, the two men can sit together at a news conference in two months, clean-shaven and in suits, ready to move forward without the lingering question hanging over their heads that it should be someone else sitting next to McIntosh.