Jim Polzin: Howard incident casts a pall on otherwise great day for UW basketball

Juwan Howard hasn’t left Madison this frustrated since he was a junior forward at Michigan in 1994 and got outplayed by another junior forward on the court that day. That man, Michael Finley, just happened to be the guest of honor Sunday at the Kohl Center and was a big reason the Badgers knocked off Howard and the No. 3 Wolverines at the UW Field House nearly 28 years ago.

Or maybe Howard’s previous lowest moment in Madison came two years prior to that, when Finley had 30 points and 13 rebounds in UW’s 96-78 win over a team that would go on to play in the NCAA title game later that season. Wolverines coach Steve Fisher was so angry about his team’s effort in that game that, according to Mitch Albom’s book on the Fab Five, the Wolverines went back to their hotel in Madison and had a meeting that lasted deep into the night.

Howard now has a new rock bottom in the 608. The Michigan coach’s actions following his team’s 77-63 loss to the No. 15 Badgers — he struck UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after the postgame handshake line turned into a brouhaha — were an embarrassment to himself, his program and the university he represents.

Howard was angry about a timeout and now he absolutely should be put in a timeout by Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren — suspending him for the final five games of the regular season doesn’t seem over the top to me — for not being able to control his emotions and behaving like a child.

“It’s unfortunate,” UW coach Greg Gard said, “that this overshadows a fabulous day for Wisconsin basketball.”

Everything about the day, from Finley’s No. 24 being raised to the rafters during a halftime ceremony to the way Johnny Davis and his teammates responded after falling behind by five points early in the second half, was magnificent until that final sequence.

What ticked off Howard was Gard calling a timeout with 15 seconds remaining and the Badgers leading by 15 points. Gard had his third-stringers in the game by that point, while Howard still had two starters in the game along with three seldom-used reserves.

The game was out of reach, but Michigan was still applying full-court pressure and had forced one turnover. It was in position to force another until Gard called a timeout, giving his team a full 10 seconds to get the ball past halfcourt after that count had dwindled to four seconds.

Howard spent the entire timeout away from his team, staring at the UW huddle. Play resumed and Michigan fouled — why? — to send the Badgers to the line. The final buzzer finally sounded a few moments later and that’s when the fireworks began.

As Gard made his way to Howard to shake hands, Howard muttered three words — “I’ll remember that” — as he attempted to whizz past Gard without shaking hands. Gard grabbed his arm so he could offer an explanation for the timeout and Howard was having none of it.

“I think that was very uncalled for, for him to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another,” Howard said. “That’s what escalated it.”

Howard later said he felt the “touching” made him feel like it “was time to protect myself” and you can stop laughing at the notion of Juwan Howard, all 6-foot-9 of him, needing to protect himself from big, bad Greg Gard.

More words were exchanged and the handshake line suddenly turned into a bunch of bodies in a small space. That’s when Howard reached over a UW employee trying to keep the sides separated and struck Krabbenhoft, who appeared to be yelling at the Michigan coach, with an open hand.

Two Michigan players — Moussa Diabate and Terrence Williams II — appeared to throw punches, as did UW reserve Jahcobi Neath.

It was somewhat shocking — at least to me — that Howard and two of his players showed up for the postgame news conference. The two players were put in a tough spot, being asked to comment on a situation involving their coach and other players, and Hunter Dickinson and DeVante’ Jones didn’t have much to say.

But Dickinson did drop this nugget: “I think some people were upset with the way they handled the ending of the game,” he said. “And so that frustration was released after the game.”

Howard admitted that, yes, he was the one upset that the game got extended by a timeout. When I asked him why he was applying a press if his goal was to get the game over as quickly as possible, he tried to play a word-dance game with me.

“It wasn’t a press, we were just in ‘five,’ pressure defense, man-to-man,” he said. “That’s what ‘five’ is for us.”

Instant analysis: Johnny Davis leads Wisconsin men's basketball past Michigan before fight breaks out

Never mind the fact that “press” is short for “pressure,” what I still don’t understand is why it was OK for Howard to be pressing — excuse me, pressuring — a bunch of third-stringers in a 15-point game, but it wasn’t OK for Gard to call a timeout to help out his players.

Is only the losing team allowed to play until the final buzzer?

It seems from afar that Howard has been looking for a fight since the minute he took over the Michigan program in 2019. Howard needed to be separated from then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon during a game last season and, just three days ago, Howard somehow made Iowa coach Fran McCaffery look like the calm one in a matchup of the Big Ten’s biggest hothead coaches.

But enough about Juwan Howard, because what UW fans should remember this day for is not a coach who lost control but for a former competitor of his who is a class act and for a team that continues to delight a fan base.

Finley, who represents everything good about this program, was funny and insightful during a pregame news conference and hit all the right notes during his halftime ceremony. He’s 27 years removed from his UW career and still has a lot of passion for this university and, it turns out, these Badgers.

“The team is doing all the right things,” Finley said. “Just watching them from afar, they’re playing the right way. What I like most about them, they’re not afraid of the moment. Whether it’s a big game on national TV or a game against an unranked team, they are taking care of their business. And they’re playing hard. Their coach has the team playing hard on both ends of the court, which gives us a chance each and every night. So it’s a proud thing for me to watch from afar. It gives me bragging rights to some of my colleagues from other schools that this year we have a team to be reckoned with and I’m very proud of what the guys are doing.”

The next question for Finley was about Davis, and that’s where the former UW standout had to be careful about what came out of his mouth. Finley works in the Dallas Mavericks’ front office and it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to comment on a player who almost certainly will be in the 2022 NBA draft.

So Finley, a smirk on his face, delivered this evaluation and you can substitute “Davis” for every time he used the word “team.”

“I’ll just say the team is really good to watch,” Finley said. “The team is one to be reckoned with. I think if the team continues to put in the hard work, that this team can be pretty good.”

Davis added another virtuoso performance to his list of season highlights, finishing with a game-high 25 points while adding six rebounds and three blocks. Gard called a timeout after UW fell behind 38-33 early in the second half — don’t worry, Howard didn’t seem perturbed by that stoppage of play — and the Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) answered with a 23-3 run that included 11 points from Davis.

Even Howard, once he’d calmed down, raved about Davis.

“He’s improved a lot since last season,” Howard said. “Thinking back to some of his growth, he’s added the attack downhill. He’s relentless in getting to the paint. He has a nice temperament about his game where he doesn’t rush anything. He gets to his spots, whether it’s finishing layups or pull-up jumpers.”

Speaking of temperament, imagine how hard it was for players such as Davis, Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl to stay out of the scrum as an open-hand slap was delivered to an assistant coach they admire and punches were being thrown by other players.

Smart move, because a suspension now for any of UW’s key players would be a killer as this team chases a Big Ten title. Unlike a grown man in charge of an entire program, Davis, a 19-year-old, wisely stayed away from trouble.

“It’s pretty hard because, like Brad was saying, we’ll fight for our brothers and our coaches,” Davis said. “But also, we’ve got bigger things to look forward to. The game was already over. We already won, and we’re moving on to bigger and better things.”

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers

