Jim Polzin: How Jordan Davis has played a pivotal role in helping his star brother handle fame and pressure

Jordan Davis’ first instinct naturally was to get to his twin brother. Johnny Davis had landed awkwardly after taking a mid-air shot to the face from Nebraska’s Trey McGowens, who came down on top of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball star on the baseline.

It was a moment in the March 6 regular-season finale that led to a collective holding of the breath inside the Kohl Center, but Jordan Davis didn’t have time to inhale. The person who’d entered this world eight minutes before him was in pain, so Jordan took two steps forward before Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft got to him and impeded his progress.

It was one example this season — and one of many in their 20 years as a tag-team duo — of one brother having the other’s back.

I went into this piece wondering how Jordan does such a good job of handling all the hoopla his brother has received during a breakout sophomore campaign with the Badgers (24-7), who are seeded No. 3 in the Midwest region and open NCAA tournament play Friday against Colgate (23-11) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Jordan legitimately loves that Johnny, the Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-team All-American, has gotten so much attention and politely has answered questions from outsiders all season about whether he’s even the tiniest bit jealous.

The answer is simple: No, because it’s his brother and best friend.

“We’ve just always wanted to see each other do great things,” said Jordan, who averages 1.2 points in 6.3 minutes off the bench, “and he’s been doing great things so far this season.”

What shouldn’t be overlooked is Jordan’s role in his brother’s success. The question shouldn’t be how Jordan is handling not being the one in the spotlight; it’s what he’s done to make sure that spotlight hasn’t blinded Johnny.

Johnny’s journey from potential breakout candidate to potential NBA lottery pick didn’t happen overnight, but it sure seemed that way. The pressure has been building and Jordan has served as both a sounding board and a voice of reason along the way. And to hear Johnny tell it, a personal protector, too.

“He gives great advice,” Johnny said. “But most importantly, he’s always there to tell the haters or trash talkers to back off.”

Jordan also isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. He doesn’t sugarcoat things, whether it’s being blunt after a bad game or honest when a change of attitude is necessary.

Nobody knows better how to communicate with Johnny than Jordan, and the UW coaching staff has found that to be helpful. UW coach Greg Gard has said it was difficult at times last season to know whether Johnny, who maintains a poker face, was listening (and accepting) instruction.

Even this season, Jordan will see something from the bench and offer advice.

“Jordan helps us,” Krabbenhoft said. “He knows what makes his brother tick, so oftentimes Jordan will be in my ear or coach’s ear and say, ‘Hey, I see this in him, why don’t you say this or why don’t you do this?’ It works. Nobody knows better how to make Johnny go than his brother. He’s supportive in a brotherly love way, a teammate role, almost a mentorship. I think he’s a very calming presence for Johnny.”

The Davis family is tight-knit and parents Mark and Sarah live in La Crosse with their other set of twins, Maxwell and Samantha. Home is two hours away, so it’s close, but not I-need-you-here-at-a-moment’s-notice close. But Jordan is right there all the time, ready to listen, eager to help.

“That is one of the biggest reasons why Johnny is playing at a high level and has been playing at a high level the whole year because of his brother Jordan,” Mark Davis said. “Having Jordan there with him and not having to reach out to me or his mother all the time has been a big asset for Johnny. Jordan is his best friend, his brother, he’s everything to Johnny right now.”

Both Davis brothers have a tattoo on their rib cage with the advice that Mark gives them before every game.

WINNING BASKETBALL FORMULA

1. PLAY GREAT DEFENSE WITHOUT FOULING

2. REBOUND !!!

3. BE AGGRESSIVE OFFENSIVELY (MAKE PLAYS — NO TURNOVERS

4. HAVE FUN !!!

One of the more memorable moments this season came in UW’s 68-67 victory at Minnesota on Feb. 23. Mark was in the stands that night at Williams Arena, having vowed after Johnny’s 37-point performance at Purdue on Jan. 3 that he wouldn’t miss another game this season.

Johnny picked up his fourth foul late in the game in frustration then quickly picked up his fifth. Jordan barely had time to react and looked down the bench to see who might be going in for his brother. The only logical option was Jordan.

As they greeted each other, one brother leaving the game and the other entering, Johnny looked Jordan in the eyes and delivered a message: Finish this (expletive).

So Jordan did, providing a key basket in a crucial victory. As usual, he had his brother’s back.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

