Jim Polzin: Gut check time comes early for a Packers team

There are multiple possibilities, starting with Rodgers’ admission that perhaps the Packers — particularly the offense — arrived in Florida with their chests puffed out a bit too much.

“I think there’s probably some of that,” Rodgers said after going 15 of 28 for 133 yards with two interceptions — a passer rating of 36.8 — prior to getting pulled in the fourth quarter. “We probably felt like we were gonna go up and down the field on whoever they had out there and that obviously wasn’t the case today.”

Another theory: There was a correlation between LaFleur’s decision to rest almost all of his starters during three preseason games and how flat his entire team was in the opener.

Rodgers dismissed that notion and I expected his coach to do the same, but LaFleur seemed willing to at least entertain the possibility it was a mistake on his part.

“Hindsight is 20/20, you can look at a million different things that went on,” LaFleur said. “I think those are all justified, how we approach the preseason. You feel good going into a game having the majority of your guys healthy and available and then you go out there and put a performance like that together, I think you’re right to question everything that we decided to do.”