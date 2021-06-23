Jim Polzin: Gard must find a way to repair the damage

Even more telling was what wasn’t said Monday when I reached out to players for comment. The only player who went to bat for Gard on the record was Brad Davison, the only one in the group who’s returning to the team for the 2021-22 season.

Another player thought the session was productive and appreciated that Gard was willing to sit and listen for that long without interrupting. But that same player didn’t want to be identified because he’d reiterated some of the same complaints that were brought up that day.

Others, given the chance to add context to the meeting or go to bat for their former coach, chose to remain silent.

I covered this program for 10 seasons before pivoting to a new role this month and, since Gard took over, have watched cracks slowly develop in a culture that has been a major part of the Badgers’ sustained success.

That was one of the purposes of the meeting, as Davison clearly stated while batting leadoff for the players. For as much as the word was used, Davison and the others believed the culture had deteriorated and said they wanted to fix it both to save the season and put the program in a good position going forward.