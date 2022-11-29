Jim Polzin: Former foes in the field unite to build a legacy

Chris McIntosh and Luke Fickell first were introduced informally Oct. 12, 1996.

The setting was Ohio Stadium in Fickell’s hometown of Columbus, and he was an Ohio State senior nose guard on his way to 50 career starts for the Buckeyes. McIntosh was a redshirt freshman who started at left tackle for the University of Wisconsin football team, but he spent some time that Saturday afternoon at right tackle when the Badgers unveiled some surprise packages to try to create some room for Carl McCullough and a freshman tailback named Ron Dayne.

Fickell and the No. 2 Buckeyes won 17-14 that day, their fifth victory in an 11-1 season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory. McIntosh would have his own success in Pasadena as a two-time captain on UW teams that punctuated Big Ten championships in 1998 and 1999 with Rose Bowl titles.

They were together again Monday afternoon during a two-hour spectacle inside the renovated south end of Camp Randall Stadium, McIntosh as the UW athletic director and Fickell as his splashy hire to run a football program stuck in a state of mediocrity. Attached at the hip, Fickell and McIntosh outlined a vision at a celebration inside the Champions Club and later during a news conference in Victory Hall that they hope will lead the Badgers to, well, victories and championships.

It’s still difficult for me to wrap my head around the fact McIntosh landed Fickell. Perhaps you remember, perhaps you don’t, but I put together a list of a dozen potential candidates other than interim coach Jim Leonhard on Oct. 3, the day after McIntosh’s jaw-dropping move to fire Paul Chryst.

Fickell’s name wasn’t on that list. Why not? I’d left off names that I didn’t think UW had a chance of landing.

Oddsmakers must have thought the same thing because Fickell’s name wasn’t among the 11 favorites listed by Betonline.ag. That group ranged from Leonhard at 2-1 odds to ESPN analyst Dan Mullen at 20-1.

Fickell had flirted with Michigan State in 2020 and attracted interest from a group of bluebloods a year ago while leading Cincinnati to a 13-1 season. He purposely watched from outside as the coaching carousel spun around because Fickell wanted his focus to be on getting the Bearcats ready for their appearance in the College Football Playoff.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback and friend of Fickell’s, told The Dan Patrick Show last December that his buddy “could have had his choices of USC, of LSU, of Notre Dame, potentially Oklahoma.”

A year later, he’s at … UW. Let that sink in for a second.

So why the Badgers, and why now?

Fickell said he and his wife, Amy, have sat down the past couple offseasons and discussed what jobs might intrigue them if they were to become open. This wasn’t just about football: The Fickells, who have two sets of identical twins among their six children, wanted a place where “our family could thrive, could live, could stay for a long time and go to school and really enjoy all the things about the community.”

There was zero chance of Fickell disclosing what schools made the cut Monday, but he said it was “not very big.”

McIntosh had a tough decision after firing Chryst. The obvious choice — the easy one, in fact — would have been to promote Leonhard.

He said Leonhard did “an incredible job for the program, stepped into a circumstance that was incredibly difficult and over-delivered.” Leonhard went 4-3, but McIntosh stressed the evaluation of his candidacy wasn’t about wins and losses.

McIntosh said he gave “strong consideration — very strong consideration” to Leonhard. But let’s face it, he also owed it to this program, this athletic department and this university to see what else was out there.

What he found was a man who’s among the most-coveted coaches in the country, someone who apparently has a philosophy that aligns with what McIntosh believes the Badgers should be and can become.

“It became clear that we see the world in a very similar way and we see the potential in a program like ours in a very similar way,” McIntosh said. “And we have the same expectations — championship-level expectations. And it became evident that Luke and his experience, his belief system, his approach, his process, which was proven and does align with what we believe here, was the way that I thought we should go. It was the way that I felt best positioned our program for long-term success.”

Getting a candidate as hot as Fickell required a major commitment on UW’s part, and that was one of my big questions all along. Would McIntosh and Co. be willing to go all-in and give someone like Fickell everything he needed to try to get this program to an elite level? We’re talking a big assistant salary pool, a giant recruiting staff, etc.

The answer apparently was yes, and Fickell’s seven-year, $54.6 million deal was one big sign of McIntosh putting his money where his mouth is.

That’s an average of $7.8 million per year. I'm still covering the Badgers, right?

“Certainly it required a commitment on my part on behalf of the department and from my perspective, just the recognition that this program is important,” McIntosh said. “It’s a priority to us. … It became so evident during COVID, this program is the lifeblood, it’s the financial engine that underwrites the cost of opportunity for 800 (athletes). And it needs to be operating at a championship level.”

While you dream of Fickell leading the Badgers where he took the Bearcats — the playoffs — let’s remember just how far this program has to climb to get there.

UW hasn’t won a Big Ten title in a decade. It’s coming off a 6-6 regular season in which it lost to border rivals Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota in the same season for the first time since 1990, Barry Alvarez’s debut campaign.

Fickell will try get the Badgers going back in the right direction with support from McIntosh. They were foes 26 years ago and now they’re teammates, a reunion nobody could have seen coming two months ago.