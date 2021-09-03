Jim Polzin: For openers, there's a lot at stake for Badgers

Maybe you’ve erased it from your memory and, if so, I apologize in advance for the flashback to Sept. 2, 1995.
The only thing harder on the eyes than the University of Wisconsin football team’s performance in a 43-7 loss to No. 13 Colorado that night was the No. 21 Badgers’ attire. They arrived on the field wearing retro red jerseys with white sleeves, a design that even Barry Alvarez admitted afterward he didn’t like.
It was, thankfully, the last we’d see of those uniforms.
There was one other historical footnote from that game: UW hasn’t opened the season at home against a ranked opponent since that night 26 years ago, a streak that will end Saturday when the No. 12 Badgers host No. 19 Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium.
Throw in the fact that fans will be back in the stands after being locked out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s hard to imagine a better way to kick off the 2021 campaign.
“It’s something to look forward to to start the season,” UW safety Collin Wilder. “Especially a big-time program like Penn State, how can you not get excited for that? It’s going to be a fun game, a great matchup, two quality programs with great traditions going against each other. It’s what college football is all about.”
It’s also two successful programs that enter the season with something to prove after down years in 2020.
Penn State finished 4-5, starting the season with five consecutive defeats before a turnaround during the second half of the campaign.
UW went 4-3, climbing as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll before a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries played a role in a promising season getting derailed.
Making too big of a deal out of one game is always dangerous, especially when the teams’ record stand at 0-0, but this opener feels like a huge one for the Badgers.
It’s certainly big for sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz, who flew out of the gates last season with a five-touchdown performance against Illinois and came crashing back to earth the rest of the way.
“Last year was more of a learning one, this year is putting that learning to work and going out there and having fun with the guys, making plays,” Mertz said this week. “You could say prove it, you can call it whatever you want, but I’m just going to go out there and win as many games as possible and have as much fun as possible. That’s my game plan.”
For Chryst, it’s a chance to get a monkey off his back. He’s a combined 0-6 against Ohio State and Penn State, losing four times to the Buckeyes and twice to the Nittany Lions. His winning percentage against the rest of the Big Ten: a sparkling .787 (37-10).
It’s also an opportunity for UW to re-stablish an identity as one of the most physical teams in the Big Ten. Even the Badgers admit they strayed from that personality in 2020.
“We were an average team last year and that’s not who we are, that’s not who Wisconsin football is,” UW sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig said. “We’re hard-nosed, smash-mouth, blue-collar guys and we’re going to come out here and kick some butt.”
Doing that against Penn State would erase a lot of doubts still lingering after last season. It also would help set the tone for an important opening month of the season that also includes a game against No. 9 Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Sweeping those marquee matchups would raise expectations through the roof for UW. Splitting them would leave the Badgers in decent shape to chase their dreams.
Going 0-2 against the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish? That would only add to the narrative that Chryst can’t beat the best opponents on the schedule and that the Badgers are headed for another season in which they can’t get over the hump and win a Big Ten title.
Any of the three options seem possible as UW enters a season with an unusual makeup: loaded with experience and yet clinging to a small margin for error to a lack of high-end playmakers on the roster.
As for the Badgers, they’re ready to move on from talk of what they couldn’t do last year and start showing what they can do in 2021.
“We don’t really care about what people are saying,” UW senior safety Scott Nelson said. “If we’re not going to believe them when they rank us low, why should we believe them when they rank us high? Same type of thing: Just prove it to ourselves, prove it to each other and prove it to everyone else.”
That process begins Saturday in an opener with a great deal at stake. Two ranked teams arrived at Camp Randall 26 years ago and the home team walked away embarrassed by its showing and a fashion faux pas.
The Badgers need to make sure this opener is memorable for the right reasons.
Jim Polzin is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.
Jim Polzin is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.