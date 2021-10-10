Jim Polzin: Finally, a step in the right direction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Contrary to popular belief, the season wasn’t officially over after the University of Wisconsin football team got off to a 1-3 start.

The Badgers showed up Saturday and played the next game on their schedule. A 24-0 victory over Illinois at Memorial Stadium won’t erase the stain of losses to Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan, but at least it was a step forward after a whole lot of going in the opposite direction to start the season.

“We knew we had an opportunity to play this week and all that mattered was how do we have a great week of prep?” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “That is what matters most. We’ve got a group that likes playing football, so when you’ve got one on the horizon, I want them to enjoy and appreciate all that went into today and then tomorrow we get to go forward and get ready for another game, another opportunity.”

Chryst said earlier in the week it was fun to be around this team. He later explained that he appreciated his players’ approach, even after losing 41-13 and 38-17 in consecutive weeks. He could tell they still cared for each other.

It’s easy for those of us on the outside to focus on the big picture, how this awful start to the season amplified a mediocre stretch that began midway through the 2019 season.