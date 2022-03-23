Jim Polzin: Extreme makeover is working for Chryst

It’s been a rather noisy offseason for the University of Wisconsin football program, and yet Paul Chryst had invoked his right to remain silent until Monday afternoon.

Eighty-one days passed between the night that Chryst appeared at his final news conference of the 2021 season — following a 23-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30 — and one on the eve of spring practice beginning. A lot happened during that time, not the least of which was a significant makeover of his offensive coaching staff, and Chryst covered a lot of ground during a gathering with reporters that lasted 40-plus minutes.

My biggest takeaway from that marathon session was Chryst admitting change was necessary following a 9-4 season in which the Badgers failed to live up to expectations that were lofty from those both inside and outside the program.

“If we were going to move forward,” Chryst said, “we had to do some things differently.”

I suggested as much after that night in the desert nearly four months ago, saying Chryst was about to enter the most important offseason during his time at UW. Still, saying that changes needed to be considered and expecting them to take place are two completely different things.

While never in a hurry, Chryst went about transforming his program and hit three problem areas in the process. The changes may leave fans feeling both fascinated and a little scared. If nothing else, his moves are unconventional.

Much has been made about a lack of movement in the recruiting department since Saeed Khalif left for Michigan State last summer. Going that long without a long-term leader in that crucial department may lead to problems down the road, but moving tight ends coach Mickey Turner to that role realistically wasn’t something that could have been done last June and could be worth the wait. Turner is sharp, full of energy and knows this place inside and out. It’s a strong move.

Better yet, Chryst said Monday the recruiting department will be bulked up compared to where it was under Khalif. While the exact staff size seems to be a moving target, Turner will have three assistants in charge of high school recruiting and another overseeing the transfer portal. Chryst understands social media is important in this day and age and will have a person in place to handle that.

All of that news is encouraging and leads me to believe Chryst took a long, hard look at the big picture and realized UW needed to get bigger and better in that department.

How different a stale and underperforming offense will look in 2022 remains to be seen, but the inner workings of it certainly appear much different.

When offensive line coach Joe Rudolph left for Virginia Tech in early January, the no-brainer move was for Bob Bostad to move from inside linebackers coach to his old spot. A new voice and a simplified approach may be just what an underperforming unit — arguably the most important position in the program — needs to get back to its old self.

Chryst also brought in Bobby Engram to serve as offensive coordinator, and it’s not going to be in title only. Engram will call plays — there will be collaboration with the other UW assistants on offense and Chryst — and have every opportunity to put his fingerprints on an offense that still is expected to keep its structure and identity. Chryst was the coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach last season and wisely has decided to take those last two roles off his plate.

This won’t necessarily be a CEO role because Chryst still will have a say in the game plan. But not having a position group to coach and an entire offense to coordinate will allow him to spend more time interacting with players on both sides of the ball and providing help to each of his 10 assistants.

The one move Chryst wasn’t expecting to make was at the running backs position. But Gary Brown’s health took a turn for the worse around the time of the bowl game and forced Chryst to find someone new for that crucial role. Brown still may return to the program in some capacity down the road, but his primary focus now is to get healthy.

And this is where Chryst’s offseason gets a little strange and his moves a bit risky.

He hired former UW offensive lineman Al Johnson to replace Brown, an odd choice considering the fact that coaching the program’s premier position seemingly would lead to a long list of attractive candidates with experience in that role. For Chryst, this was a little like the draft strategy employed by the late Ted Thompson, the former Green Bay Packers general manager: Go get the best available candidate rather than selecting based on need.

Engram, who previously has coached wide receivers and tight ends, will handle quarterbacks at UW. That’s a big spot to step into as much-maligned junior Graham Mertz enters his third season as starter after an offseason in which UW flirted with Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams, who ended up at Southern Cal.

The final piece to the Chryst offseason puzzle is just as intriguing: Chris Haering, previously the special teams coordinator, will coach tight ends. Chryst will divide special teams between Haering and three others. Perhaps that specialization will lead to some much-needed improvement for a inconsistent unit.

“When we recruit (players),” Chryst said, “I tell them you’re going to be well-coached, and I feel like I can look every one of them in the eyes today and feel good about who’s coaching them.”

The conviction in Chryst’s voice when he said that sentence was telling. It’s too early to know if his decisions will turn out to be good ones. But if a coach is going to make big moves, he sure better believe in what he’s doing.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0