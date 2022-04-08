Jim Polzin: Burning questions for the Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2021 season ended with a postseason loss to the eventual World Series champion. Just like it did in 2020. And 2019.

That doesn’t even include the saddest of them all, a Game 7 loss at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 National League Championship Series.

There’s a lot to be said for getting to the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, especially in a small market such as Milwaukee. An even bigger accomplishment would be this franchise, which hasn’t been to a World Series in nearly four decades, busting through after so many years of knocking on the door.

The good news is the Brewers enter 2022 as a legit contender once again. Many of the core pieces are still in place for manager Craig Counsell, though president of baseball operations David Stearns has added a couple intriguing veterans to the mix.

While October is a long way away and a lot can happen between now and then, there’s a good chance the Brewers will extend their streak of postseason appearances to five seasons.

Can they get over the top? That may come down to the answers to these four questions:

Is this pitching staff as good as advertised?

The Brewers have arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, a group led by Opening Day starter Corbin Burnes. The reigning NL Cy Young winner went 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 167 innings last season. Burnes leads a dynamic 1-2-3 punch that includes Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, who is coming off a breakthrough campaign.

There’s depth behind those three as well. Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer round out the rotation, while promising 24-year-older lefty Aaron Ashby is expected to start games as well during the season.

There are plenty of options in a bullpen led by closer Josh Hader, who had a career-best 1.23 ERA to go with 34 saves last season. The Brewers missed setup man Devin Williams in the postseason, which he missed with a broken hand after punching a wall the same day the Brewers clinched the NL Central title.

Watch out if Williams can return to his form from 2020, when he was the NL Reliever of the Year.

Which Yelich will we see?

Speaking of returning to form, the Brewers need outfielder Christian Yelich to bounce back in a big way.

Yelich produced a combined 80 homers and 207 RBIs in 2018 and ’19, winning the NL MVP one season and finishing as the runner-up the next, but he hasn’t been the same since a broken kneecap ended his 2019 campaign.

Yelich, limited to 117 games last season due to a balky back and a positive COVID-19 test, finished with only nine homers in 475 plate appearances. He went 3-for-15 with no extra-base hits in an NL divisional round loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Yelich doesn’t need to play at an MVP level, but the Brewers need more production out of that No. 3 spot in the batting order than they’ve gotten from him the past two seasons.

Another player who fits into the underachieving category is Keston Hiura, who has struck out in 36.6% of his plate appearances over the past two seasons since hitting .303 with 19 homers as a rookie in 2019. It was an encouraging spring for Hiura, who will split time with Rowdy Tellez at first base. He led the Brewers with four homers and 12 RBIs while hitting .393 (11-for-28) in Cactus League play.

What can Andrew McCutchen add?

The National League added the designated hitter in the offseason and that’s a perfect spot for McCutchen, whom the Brewers signed to a one-year deal last month.

McCutchen, 35, is well past his prime. But he still had 27 homers and 80 RBIs with the Philadelphia Phillies last season and will add another veteran presence to the clubhouse.

The Brewers added another right-handed bat earlier in the offseason when they acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects.

Renfroe was a much-needed addition after Avisail Garcia, who led the Brewers with 29 homers and 86 RBIs last season, left in free agency. Renfroe hit .259 with 31 homers and 96 RBIs last season.

One other notable move came Wednesday when the Brewers picked up catcher Victor Caratini in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Milwaukee needed a veteran backup behind Omar Narváez because Pedro Severino is suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Are two heads, indeed, better than one?

There’s a lot to like about this lineup: Kolten Wong at second base; Willy Adames at shortstop; Yelich in left field; McCutchen at DH; Tellez at first; Renfroe in right; Narváez at catcher; Lorenzo Cain in center; Jace Peterson at third base. Plus, Hiura and outfielder Tyrone Taylor off the bench, not to mention third baseman Luis Urías returning to his spot in the lineup once he’s back from a quad injury.

But the Brewers had a lineup that looked good on paper last season, too, and still struggled to score runs at a consistent rate. That performance cost hitting coach Andy Haines his job and led to the Brewers hiring two people — Connor Dawson and Ozzie Timmons — to replace him.

Milwaukee also added Matt Erickson, the longtime coach of the Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, as an assistant hitting coach and infield coach.

That’s a lot of voices and a shorter-than-usual spring training due to the lockout didn’t give the new coaches much time to work with the players.

It’s a long season and Counsell’s team should be in the playoff hunt once again.

The pitching appears to be at a championship level. Whether the Brewers still are knocking on the door heading into the 2023 campaign will depend on how much run support that staff gets.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0