Jim Polzin: Big Ten is better with Bielema back

He’ll find it easier to win in the Big Ten West than the SEC West, even if he’s inheriting a program that has gone 13 consecutive seasons without posting a winning record in conference play. Illinois’ Big Ten mark since it went to the Rose Bowl in 2007 is 27-81, a .250 winning percentage.

“I think he’ll be able to rebuild,” Fitzgerald said. “You’ll have to be patient, these things don’t happen overnight. If he sticks to what he believes in, which I know he will, I think he’ll get the Illini back to where their fans want them to be.”

One thing Bielema said he took from his UW experience was how to deal better with the media. Not only did he remember the names of reporters who covered him in Madison and spend some time chit-chatting with them between interviews, Bielema later offered an apology of sorts to one of them for the way he acted at times while he was coaching the Badgers.

“I was a young, cocky little head coach who would get a little feisty at times,” Bielema told the reporters gathered around his podium. “I didn’t realize at the time he was trying to do his job.”

Just to be clear, Bielema still is cocky. It’s just hard to be too brash this early in what figures to be a long way back to relevance for Illinois.