Jim Polzin: Balanced passing attack an encouraging sign for offense

“It was great to spread the ball around a little bit more this game,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

That balance is important because the Packers are probably going to need all hands on deck during a difficult stretch that begins Thursday night with a game at unbeaten Arizona (7-0).

Two things could happen over the course of five games — the Packers’ schedule also includes Kansas City, Seattle, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Rams — before what will be a much-needed bye week in early December:

A team, or teams, will find a way to neutralize Adams. Not stop him completely, but contain him enough that the Packers are going to have to rely on others for this offense to remain productive.

Running back Aaron Jones is always a threat and wide receiver Randall Cobb has had moments, including a handful of them during a win over Pittsburgh. The win Sunday was a reminder of how difficult it can be to stop Aaron Rodgers and Co. when Lazard and Tonyan are getting in the action.

Which brings us to the second possibility and, frankly, I’d call it a probability: Green Bay is going to need to win a shootout … or two … or three … to emerge from this five-game stretch in great shape in the NFC playoff picture.