Jim Polzin: Badgers turn this dream into reality

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sydney Hilley had pictured the scene so many times that it felt like she’d actually lived it at some point.

But here it was for real Saturday night at Nationwide Arena: The super senior setter being mobbed by her University of Wisconsin volleyball teammates as the Badgers celebrated the program’s first NCAA title.

The dogpile Hilley envisioned never came and the confetti was delayed, apparently due to a malfunction with the machines. But it finally arrived as Hilley and the Badgers were hoisting the national championship trophy, and they soon after dropped to the ground and did snow angels on the court, with their 8-year-old good-luck charm Izzy Eaton joining them in the fun.

This moment had been a long time coming and it showed on UW coach Kelly Sheffield’s face as he noted a day earlier how “painfully close” the Badgers had come to breaking through and winning a national title to officially join the sport’s royal family.

When that crowning achievement finally arrived, with the No. 4 Badgers outlasting No. 10 Nebraska 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12, Sheffield celebrated briefly but was so overcome by emotion — and exhaustion — that he found a spot on the bench. The look on his face was equal parts shock and satisfaction as he took in the scene around him.

“I wanted to take it in,” Sheffield said. “This is about them, it’s about the team, seeing the joy in their faces and the love for each other.”

The final point was fitting, a long rally that ended with Hilley feeding fellow first-team All-American Dana Rettke. This was the 148th match of Hilley’s career and 147th for Rettke. It was kill No. 1,821 of Rettke’s career and assist No. 6,138 for Hilley.

It was power, finesse and resiliency, all in one.

Legends such as Hilley, Rettke and libero Lauren Barnes will get the rings, but they’ll be the first to say this championship is about more than them.

It’s for Lauren Carlini, Molly Haggerty, Hayleigh Nelson and others who helped get this train rolling during the Sheffield era but never got to experience the joy of winning it all. It’s for Sherisa Livingston, Lizzy Fitzgerald and everyone else on a 2000 UW team that fell one set short of knocking off unbeaten Nebraska and accomplishing that mission. It’s for Arlisa Hagan, Lisa Boyd, Liz Tortorello and the rest of a 1990 group coached by the late Steve Lowe that broke through to win the program’s first Big Ten title.

“This team stands on the shoulders of the alums that have come before them,” Sheffield said.

UW had come up short in three previous title matches, including two under Sheffield, but there never seemed to be an if-not-now-then-when cloud hanging over these Badgers, even with first-team All-Americans Hilley and Rettke exhausting their eligibility along with Barnes, Grace Loberg and Giorgia Civita.

Sheffield sat in a nearly empty UW Field House four days before this NCAA tournament run began and brought up the train analogy and how the program needs to keep moving throughout a season, how it can’t ever rest in a stationary spot for long even when things are rolling. It was near the end of that explanation that it became apparent just how confident he was that a title was coming at some point, the clincher being when he said “when” — not if — “we win it all.”

When I pointed it out, Sheffield didn’t try to brush it off as a mistake and shared an anecdote about seeing Tiger Woods get interviewed after winning the 1997 Masters, his first of 15 major titles for the professional golfer. Woods quickly corrected the interviewer and said it didn’t feel like his first major championship because he’d won it in his mind thousands of times.

So had Sheffield, which made him just like his players in that regard.

“You’ve got to see it and believe it,” he said at the time, “before it happens.”

Sheffield tells his players all the time that there are people in the crowd who never have seen them play and to show them what Badgers volleyball is all about. There were a lot of late jumpers to this bandwagon, and they got quite a show, whether they joined before the Final Four or two nights earlier when UW beat previously unbeaten Louisville in five sets, or during Saturday’s grand finale that lasted 3 hours, 14 minutes.

Rettke was a picture of calm Friday as she and Hilley did an interview together. Their chemistry on the court is magical and it showed even in this setting, with the roommates finishing each other’s sentences at times.

They were asked about their legacy, win or lose against the Cornhuskers, and Rettke gave a thoughtful answer between bites of her peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“I know I’m going to have the accolades and the honors and the awards and the stats and all that stuff, but I don’t want that to be my legacy at Wisconsin,” Rettke said. “I want my legacy to be being a great teammate and a great person and loving the game more than anyone has and loving my teammates more than anyone has.”

Whether it was Rettke, Hilley, Barnes or Sheffield, nobody within the UW program had stopped to savor the final moments together over the past week. Barnes turned to Hilley after the seniors’ final practice at the Field House earlier this week and asked, “Does it feel weird to you? It doesn’t feel weird to me.”

Sheffield said he thought briefly during Friday’s practice about it being the final one with this group before snapping his attention back to the task to hand: It was going to be difficult to beat Nebraska for the third time this season, and he needed every second of focus to help the Badgers make that happen.

“We try to practice gratitude,” Sheffield said. “And it’s really tough when you’re in a grind … but (it’s about) going through the season of appreciating what we all have and what we get to do and what we get to be a part of and how many people are supportive of us.”

Now it’s all of us who get to be thankful. These players would have left as champions even without the national title, but raising the trophy was special. And finally getting that celebration and confetti was something they deserved.

They’d won it in their minds thousands of times and finally did it for real on Saturday night, ending a remarkable ride that had an overflowing bandwagon by the time it reached its final and glorious destination.

“I think most of it was just shock,” Hilley said of when that moment finally arrived. “You look around, everyone’s crying. You could see how much love there is with every single person on this team. And the fans were incredible. And it’s an amazing moment I’ll never forget just seeing how happy my teammates were. And that’s the best feeling.”

