Jim Polzin: Badgers rinse bad taste from their mouths

“It takes a lot of pressure off each of us,” Berger said. “You don’t have to go around getting 30 carries just with one person. Each of us gets an ample amount of carries, so just being that three-headed monster feels great.”

UW’s defense was practically flawless.

Yes, the opponent needs to be considered. But it would have been easy for the Badgers to be complacent during a game that was never really in doubt. Instead, they kept producing three-and-out after three-and-out.

Eastern Michigan didn’t produce a first down until nearly 26 minutes had elapsed in the game. It had one first down and 23 total yards in the first half.

The final tally for the Eagles: Three first downs, 92 total yards, 16 rushing yards.

It was an effort deserving of a shutout, but that got opportunity got ruined when backup quarterback Chase Wolf threw an interception that got returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Still, it was another impressive performance by a defense that — except for four big plays by Penn State in the second half — was great last week as well.