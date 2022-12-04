Jim Polzin: Badgers in a close game again; defeat Marquette in OT

MILWAUKEE — Greg Gard’s voice was hoarse, and the bottle of water that a helpful soul slid toward the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach during his postgame news conference only helped a little bit.

But I’m not worried about Gard’s throat, or the cough that contributed to that gravelly sound coming out of it. No, I’m concerned about Gard’s heart. And maybe even his blood pressure.

How in the world is he going to take an entire season of this?

Gard celebrated his 52nd birthday Saturday afternoon by watching his Badgers white-knuckle their way to an 80-77 overtime victory over Marquette at Fiserv Forum. If you’re scoring at home, that’s five close games in a span of 11 days, three of which have ended in UW’s favor.

“Man, if they keep this up, I’ll hit 62 really, really fast,” Gard said. “I’ll skip 10 years.”

Maybe you should have been answering that question Saturday instead of Gard. How are you going to withstand three-plus more months of this?

Win by one. Lose by one. Win by five. Lose by three. Win by three.

Do the Badgers even comprehend what they’re doing to their fans?

“Keeping it fun,” Max Klesmit said.

Saturday was fun for the Badgers. Four days earlier? Not so enjoyable for UW, which dropped a 78-75 at home to Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That somewhat unexpected defeat was followed by a somewhat unexpected win — really, who can predict what these Badgers (6-2) are going to do — so I guess that evens things out for the week.

The Golden Eagles (6-3), four days removed from a 26-point win over No. 6 Baylor, shot above 50% in both halves against the Badgers … and lost.

“They made a ton of big, big shots,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “I thought the shot-making that they displayed in the first half really kind of caught some of our guys off guard.”

Let’s talk about that first half, because that was pretty. The Badgers shot 69.6%, with sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn making everything he sent toward the basket. There were step back 3-pointers, including one from near the Marquette logo just before halftime, as UW rolled into the locker room with 41 points on a whopping 1.58 points per possession.

But Hepburn apparently tweaked something in his lower body just before the break and, five seconds into the second half, he was headed to the locker room.

“I had to give my teammates a little test without me real quick, see what they had,” Hepburn said. “And it showed, yeah, they’ve got toughness.”

Yeah, OK, Chucky.

UW’s lead grew to 16 points, then began to shrink and, eventually disappeared altogether. Hepburn returned with 6:56 to play but he couldn’t prevent one of the Badgers’ patented droughts, this one lasting six possessions (5:31).

They had four turnovers during that stretch, but the most frustrating possession lasted 61 seconds and included five missed shots. And no points, of course.

Hepburn’s fifth 3-pointer of the game gave UW a lead in the final minute, but Marquette answered and a great game was extended five bonus minutes.

The Badgers, during that extra session, produced more of those big shots that caught Smart’s attention.

One came from Jordan Davis, who had missed a 3-pointer from the left corner so badly that it boinked off the side of the backboard. He drained one from the right wing — with no hesitation, mind you — on the next possession to give the Badgers the lead for good.

UW watched a five-point lead disappear, but Klesmit finished off a tenacious performance with a basket in traffic to give the Badgers a 79-77 lead with 3.5 seconds left.

Gard’s team secured the victory, his 150th as Badgers coach, by defending well against a couple of long passes by the Golden Eagles in the closing seconds. After the buzzer sounded, Klesmit walked toward the Marquette student section and waved good-bye, a parting shot in the Neenah native’s first foray into an in-state rivalry that now includes 129 meetings over 105 years.

There’s no such thing as a must-win in early December, but put an asterisk next to this one. One loss easily could have turned into two — the Badgers were a 5½-point underdog against Marquette — and then maybe three or four with UW opening Big Ten play this week by hosting unbeaten Maryland and traveling to Iowa.

Here’s what we’ve learned about this team through eight games:

It’s incredibly gritty and resilient, two of the traits that helped last year’s overachieving bunch.

It can look great on offense — the two games this week were proof — and also horrible on that end of the court.

It can go into lockdown mode defensively and — as the two games this week showed — allows way too much access into the paint against athletic opponents.

Most of all, we’ve learned nothing will come easy for the Badgers. Or their opponents, apparently.

“It’s great,” Tyler Wahl said this barrage of close games. “We’ve got a young team. And we’re kind of just getting thrown in the fire. We’ve only got four, five guys who have played minutes before this season and you can kind of tell. These close games, letting teams back (in), we’re battling back. But it’ll be good just to be battle-tested going into March. Hopefully, we can get some bigger leads going into the Big Ten season.”

Yeah, hopefully, but don’t count on it. Please keep an eye on that heart and blood pressure. Take a lot of deep breaths. Your voice might be shot by March, but there’s an entire offseason to recover.

It’s going to be fun, as Klesmit said, but it’ll be exhausting, too.