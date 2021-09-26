Jim Polzin: Badgers heading in wrong direction

CHICAGO — For all the talk in recent years about the University of Wisconsin football program making that difficult step from really good to great, there was another potential outcome that wasn’t nearly as fun to consider but was probably just as likely to occur even if nobody wanted to admit it.

Instead of climbing the ladder of college football hierarchy, the Badgers actually could drop a rung or two. That instead of closing in on the elite teams, the gap would become wider for UW.

The only way for Paul Chryst’s program to see the top these days is through binoculars. That’s the sad reality after the No. 18 Badgers’ 41-13 loss to No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field, a final margin that wasn’t indicative of how close the game was for much of the way and yet said a lot about the state of affairs inside a program in the midst of a slide.

Here are the grim facts: UW is 1-2 for the first time since 2001, which coincidentally was the last time this program failed to qualify for a bowl game.

Meanwhile, the loss to the Fighting Irish dropped the Badgers to 0-7 against ranked opponents since late in the 2019 season. Really good programs beat ranked teams once in a while, so now it’s just a matter of defining what tier UW finds itself in these days.