Jim Polzin: Badgers find new leader in Wahl

A new-look University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team made its season debut on Monday night and there was plenty to like.

Here are some thoughts from the Badgers’ 85-59 win over South Dakota at the Kohl Center.

What I liked

Tyler Wahl has two Big Ten titles on his resume and now he begins his fourth season in the program in a lead role for arguably the first time in his career.

The senior forward got that campaign going in style, leading the Badgers with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He also had two steals and a blocked shot.

Wahl’s outside shot still needs work, but he does so many other things that lead to wins.

• Speaking of 3-point shooting — and since I wrote about in a column that ran Monday — the Badgers got off to a great start in that department.

UW went 9 of 15 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished 12 of 26 (46.2%).

Chucky Hepburn connected three times from 3-point range, including a buzzer-beater to give the Badgers a 38-28 halftime lead, while Max Klesmit, Steven Crowl and Connor Essegian added two apiece.

Let me reiterate in case you missed that aforementioned column: UW has to shoot better from long range than it did last season, when it won 25 games and a Big Ten title despite making 30.6% of its 3-point attempts.

So far, so good.

• Conversely, UW did a tremendous job limiting South Dakota’s looks from beyond the arc.

The Coyotes were 22nd nationally in 3-point shooting last season at 37.3% but didn’t make one until there was 9:05 remaining in the second half. They finished 2 of 15 for the game.

• UW fans are going to love Essegian.

There are going to be some freshman moments and that was the case Monday night. Essegian committed a cardinal sin by fouling a 3-point shooter but made up for it on the ensuing possession by making the first of what I’m sure will be many 3-pointers in his career.

What stands out to me is how well Essegian moves without the ball and how he has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

What I didn’t like

UW didn’t have an answer for South Dakota guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt in the first half.

That’s more of a compliment to Perrott-Hunt than it is a criticism of UW’s defense. He was consistently knocking down mid-range jumpers — some of them while being challenged — after using screens to get some space.

Perrott-Hunt had 17 points by halftime, though the Badgers did a much better job of limiting his looks in the second half and held him to four points after the break.

• Crowl knocked down some open shots from the perimeter, a positive sign after he struggled with his shot late last season after hitting a bit of a wall.

But Crowl needs to be stronger in the paint. He was a little too tentative at times and UW is going to need him to be more assertive when he gets his hands on the ball in the post.

What it means

This was a sneaky scary opener for the Badgers.

South Dakota is picked to finish third in the Summit League and has the potential to be a lights-out shooting team.

So to win comfortably as a 12½-point favorite was an impressive way to start the season for Greg Gard’s team.