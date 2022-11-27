Jim Polzin: Badgers difficult loss to Gophers exposed team's issue at QB

Graham Mertz watched part of the final series on one knee after limping off the field in pain. The starting quarterback for the University of Wisconsin football team eventually rose to his feet, limped 15 yards down the sideline to a spot near midfield and watched the rest of a drive that was equal parts exhilarating and exasperating.

What was going through Mertz’s mind as this final sequence played out? Only he knows. As is almost always the case with injured players, he wasn’t made available to reporters Saturday following the Badgers’ 23-16 loss to Minnesota.

Here’s what was going through my brain: Is this how it ends for a three-year starter at the most important position on the team? Have we witnessed Mertz’s last start at Camp Randall Stadium? Will he even be wearing a Motion W on his helmet in 2023 or will he be calling somewhere else home?

These all are relevant questions as UW enters a pivotal moment of transition following its worst regular season since going 5-7 in 2001, when Jim Leonhard was a little-known freshman walk-on for the Badgers and not yet a program hero.

How’s this for awkward: UW likely will name a coach in the next 24 to 48 hours, and I still have every reason to believe it will be Leonhard. Win this game and an announcement could have come as early as Sunday — perhaps it still will — with an introductory news conference Monday afternoon.

Now? I’d suggest to UW a lazy Sunday that would allow the dust to settle a bit because the optics of naming Leonhard the coach 24 hours after a brutal loss in a rivalry game aren’t good.

It was Leonhard’s defense that got shredded for 319 yards passing by a backup quarterback who’s a redshirt freshman. Athan Kaliakmanis went 7 of 15 for 87 yards with an interception last week in a home loss to Iowa; the Badgers seven days later made him look like Russell Wilson circa 2011.

Kaliakmanis played with confidence and gave his receivers chances to make plays, which they often did. Granted, that collection of playmakers surrounding Kaliakmanis is much better than Mertz’s supporting cast, and the Minnesota’s offensive scheme is far superior than the one UW is running.

But here was a youngster making his fourth career start, on the road against a rival, and he didn’t flinch. The guy playing at home, making his 32nd career start? Oh, he flinched.

Mertz’s poise and precision showed at times and then — poof — they were gone. Good Graham departed and Bad Graham appeared, sometimes in the same series.

Like on UW’s opening drive of the second half, when Mertz showed nice touch on back-to-back passes to Chimere Dike and Dean Engram that led to gains of 14 and 24 yards. Mertz had Jack Eschenbach running wide open down the seam for a sure touchdown four plays later, and his pass sailed over the tight end’s head.

UW could have tied the game at 13-13 and instead had to settle for a field goal.

The Badgers did score a touchdown the next time they got the ball, with Mertz going 3 of 3 for 42 yards to help them take the lead.

He went 4 of 8 for 18 yards the rest of the way. UW’s final five drives went three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, interception and finally the strangest drive of a bizarre season. We’ll get to that one in a bit.

That interception, Mertz’s 10th of the season and his eighth in the Badgers’ six losses, was the result of him overthrowing Dike on a deep ball. I wondered at the time if that would be Mertz’s final throw in this stadium, but UW got the ball back with 1 minute, 48 seconds remaining in the game.

Mertz hit Keontez Lewis for 11 yards on first down and scrambled for 2 yards on the next play, sustaining what appeared to be a left leg injury in the process. That ended his day: 16 of 27 for 170 yards with no touchdowns and the pick, another unfulfilling performance from a player who I thought earlier this season had turned a corner.

Wrong, so now what? One of Leonhard’s first big priorities, assuming he gets the job, will be figuring out how to fix a broken offense. Answering that question requires figuring out what to do at quarterback.

UW absolutely must dive into the transfer portal to strengthen the position. Leonhard said earlier this week that the most challenging offenses to prepare for are the ones with quarterbacks who can extend plays with their feet and turn nothing into something.

That’s not Mertz.

Leonhard won’t throw Mertz under the bus, but he knows there’s a quarterback problem in this program. What will he do to try to solve it?

“Consistent quarterback play is going to give you a chance every week,” Leonhard said after the loss to Minnesota. “That's how valuable that position is to football. So whatever it takes, we have to create competition and whatever it takes you have to get consistent play out of the position. There's a lot of pressure on it. They got the ball in their hands every play, and Graham is up for the challenge. He loves that challenge. That's what he loves about playing the position. We have to continue to push to improve in a number of areas. Obviously that's one.”

A change of scenery probably wouldn’t be the worst thing for Mertz. He’s been fantastic to deal with during his three seasons as a starter. He’s engaging in good times and bad, accountable for his poor play, understanding that his role in that premier position requires him to answer tough questions at times.

But this fan base has turned on him. The cheers were noticeable when Chase Wolf entered the game with 1:18 remaining because, well, the backup quarterback is the most popular player on a lot of teams, and that’s certainly the case at a program where many fans long ago grew tired of Mertz.

Maybe you’ve already forgotten that Wolf’s first pass probably should have been picked off by the Gophers, but he recovered and helped lead the Badgers down the field. A 14-yard run by Isaac Guerendo, a 16-yard completion to Dike and a pass interference penalty in the end zone gave UW the ball at the Minnesota 5.

Wolf leading a comeback on Senior Day? What a story.

Yeah, not so much. Hope quickly faded: A holding penalty on Riley Mahlman … followed by a false start on Tanor Bortolini … followed by an incomplete pass … followed by a false start on Tyler Beach … followed by a false start on Malhman .. and the Badgers suddenly had a second-and-goal at the 30.

That was basically game over, a comedy of errors that you had to see to believe and yet is on brand for an offense that can’t get out of its own way.

“Obviously,” Leonhard said, “it was an ugly, ugly finish.”

Mertz made his way from the sidelines to the other end of the stadium as Minnesota players celebrated with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the south side of Camp Randall.

He moved slowly, his helmet in his right hand, until disappearing into a tunnel that leads to the UW locker room.

Was this his swan song at home? Time will tell.

Jack Coan didn’t get to experience a Senior Day at UW because he transferred to Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility. Neither did Alex Hornibrook, who left for Florida State.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Mertz joins that list of defections, either by his choice or with some not-so-gentle nudging by the next coach. Big changes are coming for this program, and quarterback has to be somewhere near the top of that list.