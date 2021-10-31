 Skip to main content
Jim Polzin: Badgers' defense salvages season
COMMENTARY

Jim Polzin: Badgers' defense salvages season

For everything the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense has done this season — it may go down as one of the best in program history — its most impressive feat might be finding a way to change Paul Chryst’s stance on celebratory props.

One of the rare moments of caught-on-camera emotions from Chryst came during the 2017 Orange Bowl when, near the end of victory over Miami, he was spotted on the sidelines making fun of a huge gold chain the Hurricanes players wore that season after forcing turnovers.

There was Paul Chryst, Badgers coach and devout Catholic, saying exactly what he thought of the prop: Turnover chain, my bleepity bleep.

There was no such reaction Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium when his players were sporting a turnover prop of their own during a 27-7 victory over No. 9 Iowa. The red-and-white trucker hat, which had “The Grit Factory” written on it, got plenty of use because the Badgers forced three turnovers in the second quarter while building a 20-0 halftime lead.

The prop was the brainchild of UW senior safety Collin Wilder and started as an accessory to his Halloween costume: a mechanic at The Grit Factory. Wilder wore it on the bus to the team hotel Friday and paused at Chryst’s seat to acknowledge it wasn’t team-issued gear and make sure he could keep wearing it.

“Love it,” Chryst said before banging knuckles with Wilder.

Now, that wasn’t exactly Chryst giving an OK to use the hat after celebrations during games, but Wilder went with it anyway. He had a strength and conditioning staff member sneak it on the field Saturday and, after Iowa’s first turnover, Wilder raced over to grab the hat and place it on head of Nick Herbig, whose strip sack had led to a recovery by nose tackle Keeanu Benton.

Outside linebacker Noah Burks got to wear it after a fumble recovery on the next possession and backup safety Travian Blaylock got his chance after recovering a muffed punt.

“I’ve always been a real big fan of players owning it,” Chryst said. “And ‘The Grit Factory,’ you know what, it’s probably fitting.”

Chryst has run out of superlatives to describe a defense that has carried the team on its back this season and has given the Badgers a legitimate chance to win the Big Ten West Division. There are more hurdles to hop over, but beating the Hawkeyes was a big one.

The word Chryst chose in his postgame news conference was “tremendous” and Benton later offered three more: “Gritty, dominant, physical,” he said.

Here’s another: special.

The Badgers have allowed 214.6 yards per game, which would rank second in program history behind only the 1951 team (154.8). They’re allowing 49.6 rushing yards per game, which would be the lowest amount in program history by nearly 17 yards.

The Hawkeyes had 23 total yards on 26 plays through their first series of the second half. Remember when Iowa was ranked No. 2 in the country and there was talk that it might have the best defense in the country? Turns out, it doesn’t even have the best defense in its division.

That didn’t stop Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz from taking the ball after the Hawkeyes won the coin toss. Ferentz sent the worst part of his team (its offense) against the best part of UW’s team (the defense) and it made no sense. Predictably, the Badgers forced a three-and-out.

Leo Chenal h/s

L. Chenal

“It’s always good, you know, to throw the first punch,” said UW inside linebacker Leo Chenal, who had another magnificent game. “We saw they wanted the ball, so we’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to show you it’s not a good decision.’”

That message continued to be sent throughout the first half. After starting the game with three-and-outs on its first three possessions, Iowa fumbled on back-to-back possessions and ended the half with another punt. It didn’t register a first down until 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining until halftime.

Isaiah Mullens

Mullens

“We try not to look at what other people say about us, whether that be positively or negatively,” junior defensive end Isaiah Mullens said. “We just ride together.”

And they have fun together. On Saturday, it was passing around a hat that didn’t even draw an objection from their coach. And why would he object? This defense’s grit is starting to rub off on the rest of a team once again heading in the right direction.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.

Grading the Badgers

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance Saturday in their 27-7 win over the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.

Offense: C

Braelon Allen went over the 100-yard mark for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 104 on a career-high 20 carries. Chez Mellusi wasn’t nearly as effective, averaging 2.5 yards over 19 attempts without a run longer than 5 yards. UW’s passing game was good early — Graham Mertz completed 10 of his first 12 attempts — and awful the rest of the way. Still, Mertz took care of the No. 1 priority on his to-do list: He didn’t turn over the ball against a defense that forces a lot of them. It didn’t come back to haunt the Badgers, but getting no points out of a drive that started at the Iowa 8 in the second quarter was brutal.

Defense: A

UW pitched a perfect game in the first half. There was some leakage after halftime, but part of that had to do with the Badgers dealing with injuries to some of their key players. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig was the biggest standout on a unit full of them, finishing with 2½ sacks. UW’s defense had six sacks and 10 tackles for loss in all, plus two fumble recoveries.

Special teams: B-

UW allowed a 44-yard kickoff return to start the game, but Iowa’s average starting position was its own 22 after the Badgers’ final five kickoffs. Andy Vujnovich pinned Iowa inside its 10 to flip the field after the Badgers’ first possession of the game but had a low punt in the second half that led to a 17-yard return. Collin Larsh was 2-for-2 on field goals and now has made his last seven attempts.

Coaching: A-

UW coach Paul Chryst was aggressive with his play-calling early in the game, and the Badgers’ balance kept Iowa on its heels. He got a little too conservative the rest of the way, but UW had a cushion and Chryst didn’t want to let the Hawkeyes back in the game. What else can you say at this point about the job UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard does week after week?

Overall: B+

Credit to UW for following an important win with a dominating performance in an even bigger game the next week. The Badgers have outscored three Big Ten West Division opponents by an 81-20 margin this season. They’ve formed an identity and are getting better each week.

By the numbers

9

The UW defense has gone nine games since it allowed a player to rush for at least 100 yards. Iowa’s Tyler Godson, who entered Saturday averaging 83.7 yards rushing per game, was held to 27 yards on 13 attempts. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim was the last player to rush for more than 100 yards against UW, running for 151 yards in the Badgers’ overtime win over the Gophers last season.

12

Tight end Jake Ferguson broke his 12-game streak without a touchdown when he caught Mertz’s 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone during the first quarter. It was the 11th touchdown catch of his career.

4

UW earned its fourth win all-time against a team ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25. The Badgers improved to 4-11-1 all-time against teams ranked ninth nationally at the time of their game.

7

Larsh made both of his field goal attempts in the win. The senior has made his last seven field goal attempts. His last miss came during the fourth quarter against Notre Dame.

