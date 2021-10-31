Jim Polzin: Badgers' defense salvages season

For everything the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense has done this season — it may go down as one of the best in program history — its most impressive feat might be finding a way to change Paul Chryst’s stance on celebratory props.
One of the rare moments of caught-on-camera emotions from Chryst came during the 2017 Orange Bowl when, near the end of victory over Miami, he was spotted on the sidelines making fun of a huge gold chain the Hurricanes players wore that season after forcing turnovers.
There was Paul Chryst, Badgers coach and devout Catholic, saying exactly what he thought of the prop: Turnover chain, my bleepity bleep.
There was no such reaction Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium when his players were sporting a turnover prop of their own during a 27-7 victory over No. 9 Iowa. The red-and-white trucker hat, which had “The Grit Factory” written on it, got plenty of use because the Badgers forced three turnovers in the second quarter while building a 20-0 halftime lead.
The prop was the brainchild of UW senior safety Collin Wilder and started as an accessory to his Halloween costume: a mechanic at The Grit Factory. Wilder wore it on the bus to the team hotel Friday and paused at Chryst’s seat to acknowledge it wasn’t team-issued gear and make sure he could keep wearing it.
“Love it,” Chryst said before banging knuckles with Wilder.
Now, that wasn’t exactly Chryst giving an OK to use the hat after celebrations during games, but Wilder went with it anyway. He had a strength and conditioning staff member sneak it on the field Saturday and, after Iowa’s first turnover, Wilder raced over to grab the hat and place it on head of Nick Herbig, whose strip sack had led to a recovery by nose tackle Keeanu Benton.
Outside linebacker Noah Burks got to wear it after a fumble recovery on the next possession and backup safety Travian Blaylock got his chance after recovering a muffed punt.
“I’ve always been a real big fan of players owning it,” Chryst said. “And ‘The Grit Factory,’ you know what, it’s probably fitting.”
Chryst has run out of superlatives to describe a defense that has carried the team on its back this season and has given the Badgers a legitimate chance to win the Big Ten West Division. There are more hurdles to hop over, but beating the Hawkeyes was a big one.
The word Chryst chose in his postgame news conference was “tremendous” and Benton later offered three more: “Gritty, dominant, physical,” he said.
Here’s another: special.
The Badgers have allowed 214.6 yards per game, which would rank second in program history behind only the 1951 team (154.8). They’re allowing 49.6 rushing yards per game, which would be the lowest amount in program history by nearly 17 yards.
The Hawkeyes had 23 total yards on 26 plays through their first series of the second half. Remember when Iowa was ranked No. 2 in the country and there was talk that it might have the best defense in the country? Turns out, it doesn’t even have the best defense in its division.
That didn’t stop Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz from taking the ball after the Hawkeyes won the coin toss. Ferentz sent the worst part of his team (its offense) against the best part of UW’s team (the defense) and it made no sense. Predictably, the Badgers forced a three-and-out.
“It’s always good, you know, to throw the first punch,” said UW inside linebacker Leo Chenal, who had another magnificent game. “We saw they wanted the ball, so we’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to show you it’s not a good decision.’”
That message continued to be sent throughout the first half. After starting the game with three-and-outs on its first three possessions, Iowa fumbled on back-to-back possessions and ended the half with another punt. It didn’t register a first down until 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining until halftime.
“We try not to look at what other people say about us, whether that be positively or negatively,” junior defensive end Isaiah Mullens said. “We just ride together.”
And they have fun together. On Saturday, it was passing around a hat that didn’t even draw an objection from their coach. And why would he object? This defense’s grit is starting to rub off on the rest of a team once again heading in the right direction.
Jim Polzin is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.