Jim Polzin: As Barry celebrates, his blueprint fades away

“And they have every right to be,” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “One and three is not the standard here. It hurts when you disappoint the fans, the program and even alumni. Just want to apologize to them, we have to play better and realize it’s bigger than us.”

More gross stats: The Badgers have led for only 2 minutes, 23 seconds of a possible 180 minutes in their three losses this season. They’ve been outscored 51-10 in the fourth quarter the past two weeks, with close games turning into humiliating scorelines in the blink of an eye.

UW coach Paul Chryst claims his team is practicing well during the week. He says he arrives on Saturday optimistic that they’ll turn things around.

But then the ball is kicked off and his team keeps making some of the same mistakes. He understands he sounds like a broken record in postgame interviews when discussing how inconsistency is the team’s biggest enemy right now.

Afterward, I asked Chryst if he’s angry. Or is there another word to describe where he’s at emotionally with his program mired in a major slump?