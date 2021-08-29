It's time Badgers finish what they start

The Badgers certainly have knocked on the door without being able to break through under Chryst. They lost to Penn State in the 2016 Big Ten title game and Ohio State the following season, with both losses decided by one score. The Buckeyes again denied UW in 2019.

“I think the feeling is we’re close,” said UW defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, the program’s strength and conditioning coach the previous six seasons. “Very close.”

Leonhard agrees while also admitting the Badgers have taken some steps back along the way. After capping a 13-1 season in 2017 with a victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl, UW entered the next season ranked No. 4 in the country but finished it 8-5 and unranked.

The Badgers won the West in 2019 and played in the Rose Bowl, losing by a point to Oregon. They opened last season at No. 12 in the rankings but went 4-3 during an abbreviated campaign.