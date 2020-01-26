It's vitally important to reduce kids' screen time

The children with higher screen time and structural brain changes also had poorer outcomes on tests measuring language and literacy skills. This all sounds dire, so it's important to note that this was a small study with a narrow scope. The authors noted that the question of screen time for children deserves further study.

As for how much screen time is OK, that's the big question right now. According to updated guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics, children younger than 18 months should have no screen time at all, other than video chatting with parental supervision. For children between ages 2 and 5, the AAP recommends a maximum of one hour of high-quality programming per day, watched with a parent present to explain what they are seeing. After age 6, the advice is consistent limits that maximize physical and mental health, as well as face time with family and friends.

It's important that as parents, we lead by example and step away from our own screens.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

