It's time to prune apple trees

Late winter is an excellent time to prune backyard apple trees. Pruning opens up the dense canopy that allows better air movement, light penetration, reduces pest and disease pressure and enhances better fruit quality. Height of the tree can also be reduced for easy access during harvest period and for better spray coverage. Schedule your pruning when the weather is sunny and the temperature is above freezing. The cutoff date to prune fruit trees is before the bud break.
Before you attempt to prune fruit trees, disinfect the pruning tools with 70% rubbing alcohol or Lysol solution. The pruning tools need to be sharp and clean. Pruning paint is not needed to dress the wounds.
What to prune in a young apple tree:
- Remove any dead, diseased, or broken branches to its point of attachment.
- Remove any water sprouts that compete with the trunk and other main branches for light. Water sprouts are vigorous, upright shoots that are formed on the scaffold branches (main branches), lateral branches, and also grows at the cut ends from last year’s pruning. If needed, you can leave a few water sprouts on the outer branches or to fill in any open spots in the canopy area.
- Prune off all the suckers that grow from the base of the tree.
- Branches that are crisscrossing over other branches or growing parallel to each other can be removed.
- Perform a heading cut (pruning back to a bud or a larger branch) or if necessary, remove any long growing branches or limbs that shade out the lower branches. In apple trees, the lower branches need to be wider than the upper branches for better light distribution to all branches.
- When pruning large branches, make a smooth and close cut to the branch collar region. Don’t leave a stub.
- After pruning, disinfect the pruning tool again with 70% rubbing alcohol or Lysol solution to prevent any spread of diseases.
Young apples need to be trained in the early stage of its life. The young branches of the tree are positioned to form a 60 degree crotch angle from the leader using techniques like a clothespin spreader, tying with strings and positioning weights on the branches. Mature branches are trained by using a wooden spreader with a notch at its end.
Pruning class
A free outdoor apple pruning class will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. People should dress for the weather.
To learn more about the pruning and training techniques, view the UW-Extension publication, “Training and Pruning Apple Trees,” online at learningstore.extension.wisc.edu.
Fijai Pandian is a UW Madison Extension horticulture educator for Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties.