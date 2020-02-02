It's possible to get the flu even with a flu shot

As for why you became ill despite getting a flu shot, there are several possibilities. It takes up to two weeks to build up immunity after a vaccine. If you’re exposed to the flu during that interim, it’s possible to get sick. The flu vaccine doesn’t protect against all respiratory illnesses, so if you had a cold, often caused by the rhinovirus, the vaccine won’t offer protection. And as we discussed earlier, you may have been infected with an influenza strain not covered by this year’s vaccine. Even when this does happen, it is still advised that you get the vaccine every year. If you are vaccinated but do get the flu, studies show that the illness is more likely to be both milder and shorter. That’s important because the main difference between a cold and the flu is that flu symptoms are more severe, last longer and can cause grave and even life-threatening complications.