Although I have never met anyone who doesn’t like making money, there is significant variation in the way different investors react to losses and the news of potential negative economic change. As I discussed last month, investing is a long term process that over time should provide rewards to patient investors who stay in the game. Important to staying in the game is understanding when not to overreact to the news.
This year there has been significant discussion in the news media of the potential for a recession in part foreshadowed by what is referred to as an inverted yield curve. The reason for the concern is obvious. Seven out of the past seven recessions have been preceded by yields on short term bonds being higher than yields on longer-term bonds. The comparison is usually made between the yield on the Three Month Treasury or the Two Year Treasury and the Ten Year Treasury. Normally investors or lenders are paid higher interest rates the longer the maturity of their loan or debt instrument. It just isn’t normal for it to be the other way around and when it is, the yield curve is said to be inverted. And that’s where we find ourselves today.
And although we have had recessions following each inversion, not all of those recessions have been significant. And sometimes the stock market continues to rise for months following an inversion. And as I discussed last month, recessions end and recoveries start and the market over time moves higher. So my advice here again is for you to understand that there is something different going on. But that doesn’t mean you have to react to it.
Bonds versus cash
In 2015 the Federal Reserve began to raise short term interest rates to bring them back up into what they considered to be a normal range. They reversed course in August of this year, lowering short term rates a quarter of a percent. Investors in bonds, expecting further declines in interest rates have also bid long term bond prices higher and resulting long term interest rates lower. This means that investors in bonds have made money this year as interest rates have declined. And they could make more if they go lower or begin to lose if they move higher.
Although for months in 2018 I suggested that CDs and money market accounts were my favorite investment vehicles, with interest rates moving higher in 2019, this is no longer the case. I am still glad that I acquired the CDs I did at those higher rates when we had them and I am still glad I have accumulated cash in stable money markets. But it is more likely that those rates will move lower over the short run than higher.
Advice today
So the lesson here is simple. Just because something is doing well at some point does not mean that it will at another. Investors today in fixed income accounts should have adequate exposure to bonds as well as cash and to both to balance their portfolios and smooth out the ride as the stock market fluctuates.
