Investment Insights: Second quarter 2020 investment review

As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. After one of the most devastating quarters in history, stocks roared back in the second quarter, providing investors with some of the best quarterly gains in history.
With gains of almost 31% in the quarter and 12% for the year-to- date, the technology heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index was the best performer of the major indexes. In a sharp reversal of its last place finish in the first quarter, placing second in the second with a gain of 25% was the Russell 2000 (small company) Index. Nonetheless, even this great quarter couldn’t save this index from its last place standing for the year, down almost 14%. With a gain of 20%, third place for the quarter went to the broadly diversified S&P 500, which represents approximately 80% of the value of all domestic equities (stocks). For the year-to-date this important benchmark was still down 4%. And despite its gain of almost 18%, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major industrial companies found itself in last place for the quarter. But with its loss of roughly 10%, the Dow held on to third place for the year-to-date.
International and global stocks and funds also had significant gains for the quarter. And bonds also did very well with those in the riskier High-Yield category performing the best. Also noteworthy for the quarter, year-to-date and past 12 months was the significant disparity between the performance of more aggressive growth stocks versus their traditionally more conservative value counterparts.
Quarter in perspective
It feels better to be reaping profits from a great quarter than it does to be licking our wounds from a disastrous one. This quarter’s gains represented a welcome relief from the harrowing losses of the first quarter. But what is most important for investors to have learned this year is the focus and discipline required to stay invested when we are faced with tremendous uncertainty. Being successful long term investors requires us to have done our homework in advance by not taking excessive risk, diversifying our portfolios among asset classes and balancing the risk of our equity (stock) portfolios with the relative certainty of our fixed income (bond and cash) positions.
Advice today
Given that the single biggest determinant of the market’s volatility this year, the coronavirus pandemic, has not yet ended, it is incumbent on investors to stay vigilant. But vigilance does not mean that we should be adjusting our portfolios on a daily basis as we are bombarded with headlines that might influence our thinking or the market’s behavior. More importantly it suggests that we stay the course and continue to maintain positions that will help us, over the long haul, accomplish our objectives of stability, income and the growth of our assets over time.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at 800-236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.
