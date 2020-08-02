Investment Insights: Second quarter 2020 investment review

As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. After one of the most devastating quarters in history, stocks roared back in the second quarter, providing investors with some of the best quarterly gains in history.

With gains of almost 31% in the quarter and 12% for the year-to- date, the technology heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index was the best performer of the major indexes. In a sharp reversal of its last place finish in the first quarter, placing second in the second with a gain of 25% was the Russell 2000 (small company) Index. Nonetheless, even this great quarter couldn’t save this index from its last place standing for the year, down almost 14%. With a gain of 20%, third place for the quarter went to the broadly diversified S&P 500, which represents approximately 80% of the value of all domestic equities (stocks). For the year-to-date this important benchmark was still down 4%. And despite its gain of almost 18%, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major industrial companies found itself in last place for the quarter. But with its loss of roughly 10%, the Dow held on to third place for the year-to-date.