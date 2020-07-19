Investment Insights: Perspectives on investing for retirement today

Almost every year I write at least one article on retirement planning. With concerns about the coronavirus and market volatility occupying much of my time this year, that topic has taken a back seat, at least until now.
Having written many articles on this subject, I do not intend this article to be a rehash of anything I have said before. Rather, in the limited space available, I want to take the simple concepts we have reviewed in the past, and put them in the context of the experiences we have had this year.
So here, in essence, is all you need to know about retirement planning today: Accumulate as much as possible and invest in a well-balanced and well-diversified portfolio that is adjusted periodically to account for your age, risk tolerance and changing needs and circumstances. Get appropriate professional help if and when you need it. Take advantage of available tax planning opportunities such as investing in 401(k) plans and Roth IRAs. Evaluate your retirement fixed income streams such as Social Security and pensions. Determine your appropriate spending rate in retirement and how to tax-effectively draw from your accumulated assets. Ascertain the best time for you to begin taking Social Security and the best payment options and time to take any available pensions.
Pandemic and retirement
In short, the pandemic should have had no impact whatsoever on your retirement plan. Although the crisis is not yet over, so far this year all of us should have had experiences that will help to shape our reactions to events like this that could transpire in the future. For starters, if you had the right portfolio to begin with, it should have gone down in value when the markets collapsed in February and March and should have recovered thereafter.
We didn’t know the markets would have declined as precipitously in reaction to the pandemic and shutdowns we never could have forecast. We had no idea that the Federal Reserve and Congress would appropriate trillions of dollars to help keep the economy and markets alive. And we couldn’t have known that the markets would react as favorably as they did to this stimulus, the gradual lifting of the shutdowns and apparent progress in developing treatments for and vaccines to prevent the virus.
But if we had a plan, we knew that our fixed income vehicles and income streams were sufficient to support us as the stock market collapsed. The confidence this provided allowed us to get through even this significant stock market volatility and hold on to our equity investments for the long-term benefits they provide.
Advice today
Hindsight is 20/20. No one knew what was going to hit us this year. And no one could have predicted the fast recovery we have had. Long-term investment success is not dependent on 20/20 hindsight. It requires intelligent planning, appropriate asset allocation and discipline in the face of uncertainty. As in most endeavors, success in investing comes from hard work, focus, discipline and planning. Continuing to move forward when unforeseen events might otherwise have knocked you off course can make a significant difference in your long-term investment success.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at 800-236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.
