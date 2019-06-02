Although prognosticators abound, I have yet to find one who predicted the markets declines of late 2018 and their remarkable recovery so far this year. Nor do I need to. The markets themselves are the best teachers.
Through the first four months of the year, the major stock averages had their best start to a year in decades. And the catalysts were easy to identify. This time around, the markets rose on the back of the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady for the time being and on the hopes and rumors of an imminent trade deal with China.
Pardon my skepticism, but given that the Fed’s decision to stop raising rates was done not because of good news on the economy, but because of their concerns about weakening economic growth here and abroad, I question whether this is a good reason for investors to celebrate. And we don’t yet have a trade deal with China and even when we get one, the deal will still have to be approved by a divided Congress. And this year’s great start just allowed investors to get back to where they were before the markets collapsed in October and December of 2018 on concerns about a slowing global economy, higher interest rates from the Fed and the lack of a trade deal.
Given the alternatives, I will take the gains, but it is important to learn from the market’s declines and resurgence over the past several months that they are not predictable and can rise and fall at different times than we expect. And they can react differently to good news and bad depending on investors expectations with respect to that information.
Balance as an antidote
Given the unpredictability of the short term direction of the markets, if one believes, as I do, that the best way to make money consistently over long periods of time is by being in the stock market, the question then is what is the best way to do so. The answer is a simple one: Determine how much pain you can take if the markets melt down, your risk tolerance, and balance this against your desire or need to make money over a long period of time. It’s that simple.
Don’t try to time the markets and don’t commit more to the market than your risk tolerance will allow you to lose. And then, don’t get greedy. Don’t respond to the urge to add to the markets as they rise. Rather, take the opportunity to rebalance periodically to keep your portfolio in line with your predetermined risk tolerance, goals and objectives.
Advice today
Despite my healthy skepticism with respect to the stock market’s significant gains so far this year, I couldn’t be happier. Again, it helps to remember that whatever goes up does come down. And that, coupled with the knowledge that we never know when stocks will rise or fall, reminds us that we should always remain balanced, with an appropriate part of our portfolios in safe, fixed income investments like cash and bonds, and the balance in stocks and stock mutual funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.