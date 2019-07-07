Over the course of the 24 years that I have been writing this column, I have written several articles on this subject. The most comprehensive in recent memory was my Feb. 26, 2015, article, “Selecting an investment adviser,” available online at The Journal Times website. I will not revisit the detailed advice I provided in that column. Rather, today, I will provide a few relevant thoughts in the hope of providing additional investment insights.
Becoming a successful investment adviser and writer on the subject has been a passion of mine for decades. If I need help with anything else, I have to first determine that there is a problem to be solved and then I have to find the right person to help me. Anything having to do with my health, my cars, or my home, I have to hire someone.
The primary reason someone should consider hiring someone to help them in their investment planning and management is because they determine that they don’t want to make investment decisions on their own and feel that they can hire someone to help them do the job better than they could on their own. It’s that simple.
Finding help
Decades ago, the distinctions were very clear. The major Wall Street firms had brand names that suggested that they had a higher level of expertise that they could use to your investment advantage. No-load mutual fund companies suggested you could invest with them successfully without the need for the help and cost of a broker. Insurance agents and major insurance companies suggested you needed their help to accumulate and protect wealth. And upstart independent advisers and brokers suggested that they were the right source for helping you achieve investment success.
Today, although all of those players are still out there, and whereas automation, the internet, and better communication tools should have made it easier for all individuals to invest more successfully, in some ways, sophisticated advertising has only made it more difficult to determine who to select to assist you.
In a nutshell, the decision is still up to you. Evaluate the person you are hiring as well as the firm he or she represents. Make sure they are a good fit for you. If you have a strong referral from a family member or friend, all the better. And make sure you obtain a good understanding of how your potential adviser will be compensated. Do your homework before making your decision as to who will help you achieve your investment goals and objectives.
Advice today
Although expectations now are for short term interest rates to decline rather than rise over the course of the next year or two, I still like cash for its safety and stability. Short to intermediate term bonds and funds still make sense for parts of fixed income portfolios. And the long term potential for stocks is still apparent, assuming a favorable outcome from trade negotiations and the continued growth of the global economy over time. As always, my advice for achieving long term investment success is for you to stay well balanced and diversified.
